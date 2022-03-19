WATCH: Cori Close, Natalie Chou, IImar'I Thomas on UCLA Beating UC Irvine

UCLA women's basketball coach Cori Close, forward IImar'I Thomas and guard Natalie Chou spoke with reporters following the Bruins' 61-48 win over UC Irvine in the opening round of the WNIT on Friday. Close talked about her team's resiliency, defensive effort and how they compare to the 2015 WNIT championship squad, while Thomas and Chou touched on how they were able to pull away from the Anteaters down the stretch.

