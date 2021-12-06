Publish date:
WATCH: Cori Close Praises UCLA Women's Basketball For Effort in Historic Victory Over San Jose State
The Bruins had their best defensive outing since Close joined the program in 2011.
UCLA women’s basketball coach Cori Close talked to reporters on Sunday following the Bruins’ 112-33 victory over San Jose State, going through everything from Natalie Chou and IImar’I Thomas’ big scoring days to the improved effort and the new benchmarks her team hit in the historic performance.
Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube
Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA women's basketball stories: UCLA Women's Basketball on Sports Illustrated