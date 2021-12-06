WATCH: Cori Close Praises UCLA Women's Basketball For Effort in Historic Victory Over San Jose State

UCLA women’s basketball coach Cori Close talked to reporters on Sunday following the Bruins’ 112-33 victory over San Jose State, going through everything from Natalie Chou and IImar’I Thomas’ big scoring days to the improved effort and the new benchmarks her team hit in the historic performance.



