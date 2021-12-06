Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    WATCH: Cori Close Praises UCLA Women's Basketball For Effort in Historic Victory Over San Jose State
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Cori Close Praises UCLA Women's Basketball For Effort in Historic Victory Over San Jose State

    The Bruins had their best defensive outing since Close joined the program in 2011.
    Author:

    The Bruins had their best defensive outing since Close joined the program in 2011.

    UCLA women’s basketball coach Cori Close talked to reporters on Sunday following the Bruins’ 112-33 victory over San Jose State, going through everything from Natalie Chou and IImar’I Thomas’ big scoring days to the improved effort and the new benchmarks her team hit in the historic performance. 

    Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
    Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
    Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
    Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

    Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
    Read more UCLA women's basketball stories: UCLA Women's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

    Read More

    IMG_2825
    Women's Basketball

    WATCH: Cori Close Praises UCLA Women's Basketball For Effort in Historic Victory Over San Jose State

    10 seconds ago
    IMG_7127-2
    Women's Basketball

    Historic Second Quarter Helps UCLA Women's Basketball Blow Out San Jose State

    1 hour ago
    IMG_2799
    Football

    UCLA Football Practice Report: December 5

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17245501
    Football

    UCLA Football Makes Holiday Bowl, Will Face Off Against NC State

    5 hours ago
    63qsQeUh
    Football

    Elite Local Punter Chase Barry Breaks Down Commitment to UCLA Football

    8 hours ago
    Image (1)
    Olympic Sports

    Massive Comeback Powers UCLA Women's Volleyball to Win Over UCF, Regional Semifinal Berth

    20 hours ago
    rhSLfZeZ_400x400
    Football

    UCLA Football Scout Team Defensive Back Shamar Martin Enters Transfer Portal

    22 hours ago
    AQ5A9642
    Olympic Sports

    UCLA Men's Water Polo Falls in Overtime to Cal After Late Game Dramatics

    Dec 4, 2021