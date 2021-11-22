WATCH: Cori Close Talks UCLA Women's Basketball's Improvements Versus Virginia

UCLA women’s basketball coach Cori Close talked to reporters following her team’s 69-57 win over Virginia on Sunday, breaking down the Bruins’ effort boost, how she had to work with another shortened rotation and what the fast start meant for the rest of the game.

