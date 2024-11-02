Alex Karaban Named To Karl Malone Power Forward Of The Year Top 20 Watch List
Alex Karaban has a chance to make UConn history this season.
Not only would Karaban become the first Huskies player in program history to win three NCAA championships (in a row, no less) if UConn three-peats, Karaban could also become UConn’s first ever winner of the Karl Malone Power Forward Of The Year award.
Karaban was added to the award’s watch list this week, per a press release from UConn’s website.
“UConn men's basketball redshirt-junior Alex Karaban has been named to the Naismith Starting 5 - Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Top 20 Preseason Watch List,” the release said. “The Malone Award goes to the nation's top power forward at the conclusion of the regular season.”
“Karaban joins teammates Aidan Mahaney (Jerry West Award) and Liam McNeeley (Julius Erving Award) thus far on Naismith Starting 5 Watch Lists. The honor comes amidst a slew of preseason laurels for the 6-8 wing, as Karaban was named to the Player of the Year Watch Lists for both the Naismith and NABC earlier this week.”
“The Southborough, Mass. native is the lone returning starter from UConn's back-to-back title teams and will look to shoulder a greater role this season as the Huskies embark on their quest for three. Karaban posted career-highs of 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last season and holds a 66-11 career record as a starter."
"Karaban is one of three from the BIG EAST to make the Malone list, joining PC's Bryce Hopkins and Villanova's Eric Dixon. The Huskies have never won a Malone Award in program history.”
