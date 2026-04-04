54-Game Win Streak Comes to an End in UConn's Loss to South Carolina

Head coach Geno Auriemma and his UConn Huskies finally lost a game as they dropped their Final Four matchup to the South Carolina Gamecocks 62-48. The Huskies had won 54 games in a row, but could just not get any open look to drop all night.

And any time the Huskies did get an open look to drop, the Gamecocks always had an answer on the other end. It did not help that UConn did not get a whole lot out of superstars Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong, especially in the second half.

Connecticut Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) drives in to the lane as South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards (8) defends during their NCAA Women's Final Four semifinal game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fudd finished the contest with 8 points on 3-15 shooting and 2-9 from beyond the three-point line. Strong finished the game with 12 points on 4-16 shooting and 2-5 from the three-point line. Never going to win a huge game when your stars cannot show up when it matters most.

The two players that the Huskies counted on all-season that carried them to the undefeated 38-0 that they had, slumped in this one. It seems like every time they had an open look and easy 2 or 3 points, the shot would not fall or the Gamecocks defense was that stout.

It also made matters worse that the Huskies' bench players also did not do much to help their cause. It was just a bad night for a UConn team that knows better, and now they go home as South Carolina advances.

UConn needed way more from players not named Strong and Fudd

Everyone knew that Strong and Fudd were two peas in a pod, ones that really did a lot for UConn this season. But in this particular contest alone, they were going to need someone else to help them out.

But unfortunately, they did not get the help that they needed to get. Usually, they get big contributions from Blanca Quinonez, but even she shot poorly. She finished with 7 points on 2-6 shooting and 1-3 from beyond the arc.

Quinonez showed up and showed out in UConn's Elite Eight win over the Notre Dame Fighting irish where she put up over 20 points off the bench. But Auriemma needed her to really help his two superstars in this one, but that was not the case.

South Carolina was way better on the glass and seemed like they were grabbing every offensive rebound that was available. The Huskies were just outmatched all second half after they led by two going into halftime.

The Huskies and Auriemma should be grateful they destroyed the Gamecocks in last year's National Title Game. As the Huskies will think to themselves, what if a lot of those open looks fell?

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!