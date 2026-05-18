Mystics vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Monday, May 18

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings have dropped back-to-back games heading into a home matchup against the Washington Mystics on Monday night, where Dallas is favored by 3.5 points.

Dallas won its season opener against the Indiana Fever, but it has since lost to Atlanta (by five) and Minnesota (by four) to fall to 1-2 in the 2026 season. Meanwhile, the Mystics have been in every game they’ve played in 2026, beating Toronto and Indiana in the process. Washington also went to overtime in a close loss to the New York Liberty.

Led by Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron, the Mystics have a very intriguing young core that could make the leap into the playoffs this season. The Mystics don’t have a ton of veterans outside of Shakira Austin, but their rebuild has led to them getting a ton of top picks together.

Dallas has been in a similar position, taking Bueckers and Azzi Fudd at No. 1 in each of the last two drafts. However, the Wings made some win-now moves in the offseason by adding Alanna Smith and re-signing Arike Ogunbowale.

Does that end up translating into a step forward after a 10-win 2025 season? So far, the Wings still have issues on the defensive end, which has led to a 1-2 start.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Monday’s matchup between these intriguing young teams.

Mystics vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mystics +3.5 (-102)

Wings -3.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Mystics: +154

Wings: -185

Total

171.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mystics vs. Wings How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 18

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: College Park Center

How to Watch (TV): Peacock, NBCSN, MNMT, KFAA-TV

Mystics record: 2-1

Wings record: 1-2

Mystics vs. Wings Injury Reports

Mystics Injury Report

Michaela Onyenwere – out

Wings Injury Report

None to report

Mystics vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Sonia Citron 18+ Points (-129)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Citron is undervalued against Dallas:

Citron has gotten off to a hot start in her second WNBA season, averaging 24.3 points per game while shooting 60.5 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from 3-point range.

A career 42.9 percent shooter from deep, Citron could take an even bigger step forward as a scorer if the 3-ball starts falling, making her a dangerous prop target on Monday night.

Dallas is just 12th in the WNBA in defensive rating and 11th in opponent points per game. The Wings opened the season playing at a super fast pace, but they’re now eighth in the league heading into Monday’s matchup.

So, this may not be a game that reaches the 100s, but it’s still a pretty favorable spot for Citron.

The Mystics All-Star has at least 12 shots in every game, scoring 26, 17 and 30 points against Toronto, New York and Indiana. I think she’s a little undervalued at this number, especially since Washington doesn’t have a clear pecking order on offense right now. Citron has proven to be the No. 1 option so far, and I don’t see that changing on Monday night.

Mystics vs. Wings Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams enter this game in the back half of the league in net rating, though the Mystics have been pretty impressive on the defensive end.

Washington ranks fourth in the WNBA in defensive rating (the Wings are 12th), which has allowed it to stay in every game.

The Mystics have a three-point win, a five-point loss and a two-point win in three games this season, hanging with playoff-caliber teams like New York and Indiana.

Dallas also beat Indiana this season, but back-to-back losses at home to Atlanta and a short-handed Minnesota team are a little concerning. The Wings’ defense was their Achilles heel in the 2025 season, and it hasn’t looked much better so far in 2026.

I don’t mind taking the points here, as both of these young teams are still finding their way early in the campaign, and I haven’t been sold on Dallas as a favorite – even with the additions it made in the offseason.

Washington is undefeated against the spread this season, and I think it keeps that streak going on Monday night.

Pick: Mystics +3.5 (-102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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