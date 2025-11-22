Azzi Fudd Praises UConn Guard After Surprising Clutch Play
The UConn Huskies' match against the Michigan Wolverines had every twist a top-ranked team hates and secretly loves. Initially, the Huskies had built what looked like a comfortable 17 point lead. However, almost suddenly, a one-possession panic turned the easy win into a survival test. And right in the center of the storm, there was Azzi Fudd.
Fudd scored 31 points to drag No. 1 UConn across the finish line. Still, even when the scoreboard was Fudd’s, she knew that the change in momentum late was not because of her, but because of KK Arnold.
Soon after the match, Fudd spoke to the press and praised Arnold’s clutch play. In the final minutes, the Arnold made the biggest shot and then the biggest steal. Arnold had missed four threes, hadn’t scored since the first quarter, and still believed the next one belonged to her. And nobody appreciated that more than Fudd.
“I think that just goes to show the work that she's done this past offseason and the player she's becoming, having that confidence in herself," Fudd said. "Because in the past, I'm not so sure she would have shot that next one after missing the last. So to see her shoot that, and shoot that confidently, I mean, we're all super proud of her. We knew that was going in. But just the intensity that she brings on both ends of the floor, the hustle plays, picking up on defense full court the entire game, that's something no one else can do.”
Additionally, Fudd herself, pulled UConn out of an eight-minute scoring drought with a solo 9-0 burst that steadied the offense. Michigan kept coming, slicing the lead down to two before Fudd calmly iced four pressure-packed free throws in the final seconds. Circling back to the growth that Fudd was talking about, what has changed in the last few seasons?
How Much Has KK Arnold Grown, and How High is Her Ceiling Climbing?
Arnold’s leap has been steadily building since last season, when she came off the bench in all 40 games and averaged 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. Some of her biggest moments came in March. Her plug reputation was real, but her confidence wasn’t always consistent. That’s the part she seems intent on rewriting.
“We all have to be the top player that we can be each and every game," Arnold said, weeks ago.
Through the early stretch of the 2025-26 season, Arnold has stepped into the starting lineup looking more assertive. She’s scored performances of 13 points against Louisville, 11 against Loyola Chicago, and a steady mix of playmaking and defense in every outing. And then came Michigan, 37 minutes, seven assists, two steals, one cold three, shifting the momentum, and one game-sealing swipe. The numbers are growing, but more importantly, the moments are getting bigger. And UConn’s veterans are noticing.
Next up, the Huskies shift their focus to Utah at Mohegan Sun Arena. And Geno Auriemma had to say to say something about the matchup as well.
“Utah, you know, they’re going through some transitions," Auriemma said. "Their best player left to go play at UCLA. That’s what I was saying the other night, anymore, you don’t know what team you’re playing against because you don’t have enough of a sample this year. And you can’t look at last year and go, ‘Oh, this is who they are,’ because so many teams have lost players, Ohio State being a perfect example, their best player, and then you get a couple guys graduate."
