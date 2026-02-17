UConn Ties Historic Mark With Latest No. 1

The UConn Huskies has been comfortably sitting with the No. 1 rank all season, and now the Huskies have hit yet another milestone. The Huskies are undefeated this season with a 27–0 record. In their last game against Marquette, the Huskies won 71–56 despite a slow start.

With that win, the Huskies extended their overall winning streak to 43 straight games. The game was also their 63rd consecutive Big East win. And now, with its latest ranking, Geno Auriemma’s program has officially reached 654 AP Top 25 appearances.

Auriemma’s number ties with Tara VanDerveer for the most all-time after the former Stanford coach retired in 2024. The Huskies have now been ranked for 619 consecutive weeks, a streak dating back to the 1993–94 preseason poll, and this week's release marked the 900th poll in the history of the AP women’s rankings.

UConn was again the unanimous No. 1 choice. While UConn stayed firmly in place, the rest of the AP Top 25 continued to shift behind it. UCLA and South Carolina remained No. 2 and No. 3, while Texas and Vanderbilt completed the top five after splitting key results last week.

Michigan, LSU, and Louisville followed, and Duke climbed to No. 9 behind a 16-game winning streak. Ohio State fell to No. 10 after losing to Maryland, which jumped six spots to No. 14. Minnesota entered the rankings at No. 23, and Georgia returned at No. 24.

Still, no team has matched UConn’s winning and consistency in the poll. In fact, the timing says that the record might soon belong to Auriemma alone. With UConn continuing to hold the No. 1 spot and more polls on the horizon, he is positioned to move past the mark he currently shares.

What’s Next for the Huskies?

The next step in UConn’s unbeaten run comes immediately on the road against Villanova at Finneran Pavilion. The Huskies hold a 48–7 all-time record and have won the last 10 meetings, including a 99–50 win earlier this season in Storrs. That game was over early, with UConn outscoring Villanova by 31 in the second half.

After Villanova, UConn will return home to face Providence at Gampel Pavilion. A matchup against Georgetown in Hartford will follow that. The regular season will then close with one of its most challenging conference environments, a road trip to Madison Square Garden to face St. John’s, a team that recently took the Huskies down.

