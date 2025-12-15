Azzi Fudd Reveals UConn HC’s Non-Negotiable Standard

The UConn Huskies arrived in Los Angeles unbeaten and left with another loud win. The Huskies, coming off their 12th championship, faced 16th-ranked Southern California. The match ended with a 79–51 win for Connecticut, and in the process, they broke the Trojans’ 20-game home winning streak.

USC led 9–8 early before UConn had a 24–2 run that closed the first quarter and spilled into the second, turning a competitive opening into a lopsided affair. By halftime, the Trojans had managed just seven made field goals and trailed 39–17.

The Trojans were overwhelmed by UConn’s ball pressure. USC’s freshman star Jazzy Davidson was held to 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting, while UConn’s defense consistently forced late-clock decisions and contested looks. That level of consistency, Azzi Fudd explained afterward, stems from a standard that remains constant in Storrs.

“We have the best coaches in the country, and they expect a certain standard of play, whether it’s in practice, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing,” Fudd said. “He (Geno Auriemma) expects us to play the same way with the same intensity every single day. Just holding us to that expectation, that standard, we then hold each other to that standard,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if we’re up, if we’re down, or who we’re playing. We’re trying to play UConn basketball… getting better each game, playing together, being smart, and building.”

That approach showed again at USC. The Trojans tried packing the paint to slow UConn’s interior touches, but the Huskies countered, shooting only 7-of-19 from three. Even when USC briefly led in the third quarter, UConn’s structure never changed.

Fudd’s night reflected that balance. She finished with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, added four assists, and knocked down three threes without forcing the offense. Fudd also went on to talk about playing against ranked opponents.

“It feels good. Today was fun,” Fudd said. “It’s always fun playing away, especially when it’s a ranked team, and they’ve got a great crowd… But then we’ll go home, we’ll enjoy this, and focus on what’s ahead. We don’t let anything linger for too long.”

Ashlynn Shade Adds to Fudd’s Statement on Geno Auriemma

Ashlynn Shade agrees with that sentiment, pointing to preparation as the foundation behind UConn’s consistency.

“The coaches put us in a great position every time we step onto the court to do what we’re most successful at,” Shade said. “They give us the best game plan to succeed, and they just know so much about basketball. They’re able to teach us and guide us every day in practice and throughout the game. So yeah, we’re super fortunate for them," she said.

That trust is built on decades of results. Geno Auriemma is in his 41st season, owns 12 national championships, 24 Final Fours, six perfect seasons, and holds the NCAA record for career wins with 1,217. His .883 career winning percentage remains the best in the sport's history.

