Geno Auriemma Shares Funny Response to UConn's Depth

The UConn Huskies undefeated this season. Connecticut is10–0 overall, perfect in conference play and winning everywhere. In their last match, the Huskies faced the 16th-ranked Southern California team. The Trojans lost 79–51, and UConn, in the process, also broke USC’s 20-game home winning streak.

One of the reasons for the undefeated run is the depth of this roster. After years, the Huskies have a roster of 15 players. And soon after the game, when Geno Auriemma was asked about playing all 12 available players and turning on full-court pressure, he had something interesting to say.

Auriemma started by delving into some UConn history.

“You know, I remember in 2001, even 2000, and actually 1998–99, I believe it was, we came out here to California to play in what I want to say was in San Jose, because the Final Four was going to be there… I remember we played like 11 players because we played full court and picked up full court. Recently, somebody showed me the box score of that game, and I saw that like 11 players played a lot. Three of the players we had coming off the bench were Shea Ralph… Asia Jones… and Tamika Williams… Those, in addition to a couple of other guys who were first-round draft picks, were coming off the bench. It was fun. We just kind of rolled people out there,” he started.

That idea of rolling people out there was visible again against USC. Five Huskies scored in double figures. Azzi Fudd had 17 points; meanwhile, Ashlynn Shade added 15. Sarah Strong posted 14 points and seven rebounds while anchoring defensive possessions. Even when the bench checked in, the pressure stayed intact.

That’s something Auriemma said he lost over the last several seasons.

Over the years, especially the last five years, I’d forgotten what that was like. We couldn’t practice hard. We were worried about who the next kid was that was going to get hurt. We couldn’t press, couldn’t play fast, and I didn’t have to sub, so all the players loved me…The guys on the bench couldn’t complain about not playing because they were all injured. It was kind of fun," he said.

"The players loved it because every mistake they made, they knew they weren’t coming out. Now, somebody throws a bad pass, and they look over at me. Back then, all kinds of crazy stuff was happening. I would tell them at practice, too, ‘Listen, you guys have me over a barrel.’ I didn’t quite say it like that, but you guys could really take advantage of this if you’re not coming out and you’re going to play 40 minutes," he continued.

In the USC game, the Huskies managed to bury the Trojans with a 24–2 surge bridging the first and second quarters, held them to seven made field goals before halftime, and led 39–17 at the break. USC had a short-lived period where they were leading 9–8, but that’s about it.

The Huskies pressured, rotated, and subbed freely, suffocating a young USC lineup that shot 3-of-13 against UConn’s primary defender on the perimeter. Additionally, the subbing was brilliant, allowing only Strong and KK Arnold to hit the 30-minute mark.

Against USC, 12 players logged minutes. Nobody played through exhaustion. Jana El Alfy scored in a limited time, while Blanca Quiñonez gave UConn 12 points and four rebounds off the bench in just 20 minutes.

Evidently, the rotation mattered. That’s also where the complication begins.

“There’s a benefit to it because we can play a certain way, but it’s a challenge getting all the players the minutes they want and the minutes they need. Hopefully, we can manage that balance. I’m out of practice when it comes to subbing. My assistants are really good at saying, ‘Hey, get her out, she’s tired.’ I’m like, ‘So what?’ But now we have options. And I’ve got this cold. I can’t even yell. Coaching is not as much fun as it used to be,” Auriemma added

What’s Next for Geno Auriemma?

Next up, the Huskies face Marquette, a familiar test from the Big East. The Huskies own a 22–1 record in the series. They also have a perfect 9–0 record at home. Their most recent matchup ended in a 92–57 win.

After that, the schedule tightens. There is a neutral-site clash with Iowa at Barclays Center, followed by road trips to Butler and Providence. Seton Hall looms next, another Big East opponent that knows UConn well.

