Braylon Mullins Leads UConn Past Georgetown in Big East Tournament

Head coach Dan Hurley and his UConn Huskies are headed to the Big East Tournament championship game for a third bout with the St. John's Red Storm this year.

The Huskies defeated the Georgetown Hoyas 67-51 behind a huge game from freshman Braylon Mullins.

Mullins finished the contest with 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field and 2-of-9 from three-point land. It seems like Hurley made a game plan that centered around Mullins, and it worked to perfection.

Every time that Mullins touched the ball, Huskies fans were anticipating that he was going to put up a shot and that it was going to go into the net. Tarris Reed Jr. was the player that stepped up in the Huskies' quarterfinal win against the Xavier Musketeers.

Mar 12, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies center Tarris Reed Jr. (5) reacts during the first half against the Xavier Musketeers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

But the semfinal game was the Braylon Mullins show. The Huskies needed someone outside of their superstar center to do more, and Mullins was able to answer the call in this one. The Huskies took a 32-21 lead into the half and never looked back.

The Huskies did not exactly shoot efficiently from beyond the arc, but Hurley's team did just enough to get the win and move on to the title game. The Huskies and the Red Storm have played two close games already this year, and the third bout is bound to be the exact same way.

The Huskies will be looking for their ninth Big East Tournament title in program history if they are to come up with the win against the Red Storm. With the Huskies' semifinal win over the Hoyas, the Huskies finish the year 3-0 against Ed Cooley's group and send them packing, as their season is now over.

No matter what happens in the title game, the Huskies should enter March Madness as a 2 seed

Hurley's squad has been projected as a No. 2 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament by a lot of the major analysts lately. That is because they were a projected No. 1 seed for a while, but losing to Marquette at the end of the regular season dropped them one seed line.

But being a No. 1 vs a No. 2 in this year's tournament does not matter as much. It just matters who the top seed in UConn's region is, whether it be Duke or Michigan or Arizona. Duke is in good position to win the ACC Tournament, so even if the Huskies win the title game in the Big East, they should stay where they are.

But Hurley should be pleased with his team going into the Big East Tournament championship game against the Red Storm. The Huskies are going to have to be on their A game one more time if they want to pull this one out.

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