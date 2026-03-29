Braylon Mullins' Miraculous Shot Sends UConn to Final Four

Head coach Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies are on their way to the Final Four after an amazing comeback from down 19 points in the first half. The Huskies got a last-second three from freshman Braylon Mullins after forcing a steal on an inbounds pass from the Duke Blue Devils.

Mullins' three put the Huskies ahead 73-72 with 0.4 seconds left and the score held for the Huskies in this one. The Huskies looked dead in the water in the first half as they could not stop Blue Devils superstar Cameron Boozer.

Boozer finished the game with 27 points as he was getting everything he wanted on the offensive side of the ball. But Boozer was counted by Huskies star center Tarris Reed Jr. as Reed Jr. finished the game with 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field.

Reed Jr. was the superstar for UConn in this one, outside of Mullins' miraculous 3-pointer. The Huskies could not get a three to go all game long and finished 5-for-23 from beyond the arc. Point guard Silas Demary Jr. hit back-to-back threes late in the second half, which provided a huge boost for the team.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots the ball over UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Demary missed the front half of a 1-and-1 with 10 seconds left on the clock, but hit the second one as the score was 72-70. And all Duke needed to do was inbound the ball, hold on to it and get UConn to foul them.

Instead, they tried to throw the ball up court and got it deflected and stolen, which led to Mullins' 3-pointer at the last second. Duke is going to look back at this one and wonder what if they played that differently, as Hurley's Huskies are headed to Indianapolis.

UConn Gets a Rematch With Ilinois

Now that the Huskies are moving on to the Final Four, they get a rematch with a team that they have already seen once this season. The Huskies defeated the Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden 74-61 on Black Friday.

The Huskies are going to know what to expect against the Fighting Illini in Indianapolis. It seems like the game plan in these tournament games has been to feed Reed Jr., and that plan has worked to perfection.

The Huskies need to keep doing that and making opponents pay for it. He only finished with two points in the first matchup between the Huskies and Fighting Illini and that should change this time.

The Huskies are a resilient team under Hurley and never quit, no matter how many points they are down. That was shown in this game and the Huskies need to get ready for Illinois again as the two will match up on April 4.

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