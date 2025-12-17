Dan Hurley Credits One Guard for UConn’s New Defense

The UConn Huskies' season has taken on a familiar look after a disappointing season last year. Through 12 games, the Huskies sit at 11–1 overall and are riding a seven-game winning streak. After a brutal non-conference schedule, the Huskies just started their Big East play with a game against Butler. The game ended with a 79–60 win for the Huskies.

That win against Butler was a statement about UConn's developing identity, especially on the defensive end. Solo Ball made a career-high 26 points, which was something Dan Hurley expected and believes will continue to happen. So, when he walked into the postgame press conference, he had another player on his mind.

Silas Demary Jr., the Georgia transfer, is finally producing the numbers and results that Hurley had expected from him. When asked to give an assessment of Demary’s performance, Hurley had something intriguing to say.

As Hurley puts it, “Awesome. The shot will get there. I think today we played more to his strengths and let him go and just attack more, which, you know, we’ve made, you’re still trying to figure out your team. You’re still trying to figure him out. You’re still trying to figure out a lot of things: rotations, what works, offense, defense, lineups. You’re still trying to figure it out, you know, at game 12.”

That uncertainty was visible early against Butler. The Bulldogs jumped out 9–2 and 11–4, testing UConn’s composure and pace. Soon after, Demary settled the game. He threw the first punch with an alley-oop to Tarris Reed Jr., then kept threading passes, helping UConn make a 35–14 run to close the first half.

By the break, Demary already had seven assists. By the end, he had 11, a career high, despite going just 1-for-8 from the floor. More importantly, Butler’s offense began to unravel. A team averaging more than 90 points was held to 60 on under 30 percent shooting, going ice-cold for long stretches as UConn’s perimeter pressure tightened.

“Number one, that kid coming here changed our identity. He changed our defense completely just by being that point-of-attack defender, that ball hawk. Now, he’s got to stay out of foul trouble. But what he’s done for our defense, he’s the single reason why it went from what it was last year to now a defense that’s going to have an opportunity to be good enough to win a championship. I was happy to see him get eight shots and be aggressive and assertive,” Hurley added.

Dec 5, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) drives the ball against East Texas A&M Lions guard Vinny Sigona (1) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.

Hurley is right, the numbers don't lie, and neither does the season arc. Demary hasn’t been asked to be a volume scorer every night, and his shooting has swung game to game. However, his defensive edge has been brilliant throughout.

Demary has already logged two double-figure assist games this season and multiple near triple-double lines. Against Bryant, he had 10 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals in 30 minutes.

Even when the scoring fluctuates, the defensive production hasn’t. Demary has recorded multiple games with three or more steals, reached double-digit rebounds once, and has seven games this season with five or more assists. That’s why the Butler performance felt like a hinge moment.

UConn blocked 13 shots, forced extended scoring droughts, and never let the game slip back into doubt after taking control. Demary was at the center of it, and the Huskies finally put on the defensive show that Hurley has been talking about all season.

UConn Begins Conference Play and Silas Demary Jr's Role Expands

With the game against Butler, UConn has officially started its conference schedule. UConn is now 21-26 all-time in league openers and 20-20 in the Big East openers. Since rejoining the Big East in 2020, UConn has set the league’s standard in regular-season play, achieving 70 wins in 97 conference games, a .722 winning percentage, which is the best mark in the conference over that stretch.

Next up, the Huskies face DePaul. Historically, the Huskies have dominated this series. They have won 19 games and own a 20–1 record in the series. However, let’s not forget that conference games have a way of testing habits.

Soon after, the road tightens. The Huskies have trips to Xavier and Providence, heavyweight home dates, and a league slate that won’t allow defensive lapses. That’s where Demary’s role grows even larger. Against faster guards, hostile arenas, and grinding possessions, UConn’s new defensive backbone will be tested repeatedly.

