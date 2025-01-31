ESPN Personality Rips Dan Hurley For On-Court Antics: 'Come On Man'
UConn head coach Dan Hurley has elevated the Huskies to new heights since the beginning of the 2022-23 season, guiding the program to two consecutive national championships.
Still, Hurley’s on-court antics can sometimes be problematic, leading many to conclude that he's insufferable in all aspects of life.
However, getting to know Hurley off the court could change one’s perception of the two-time NCAA champion.
“I had a complete 180 on Dan Hurley,” Scott Van Pelt said on The Field of 68: After Dark podcast Thursday.
“When he was a Rhodie (head coach at Rhode Island), he had an incident with Maryland in a tournament where whatever was said was out of bounds, whatever.”
“I’ve gotten to know him a little bit, I’ve had fantastic conversations on air, some cool conversations off just about who he is, and he’s a completely different dude.”
Like many successful head coaches, Hurley has two different personas.
When he’s coaching his team from the sidelines, he’s a passionate leader who wants to win by any means necessary.
When Hurley isn’t sporting a suit and tie on game day and preparing to lead his team to victory, he’s a laid-back guy who likely has interesting stories to share with individuals he trusts.
That said, there's no question Hurley’s treatment of referees during contests is unacceptable.
“But that face, and the hands behind the back, and the berating of people, like, enough, man,” Van Pelt added.
“And what you need in life is someone to call you on your (expletive). Whether it’s your spouse, your athletic director, your, whoever, someone has to be able to do it.”
“Like, when he’s screaming at the dude, though, Jeff (Goodman), like I’m the best coach in the (expletive) sport, like, come on man.”
Hurley’s fiery personality is here to stay, but he should be open to adopting a more respectful approach to confronting officials.
Sure, the Huskies haven’t received a favorable whistle lately, but that doesn’t excuse Hurley’s kid-like behavior as the man in charge in Storrs.
Hopefully, Hurley dials it back and finds alternative ways to deal with questionable officiating.
