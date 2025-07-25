ESPN Reveals Head-Turning UConn Women’s Basketball Prediction
As the countdown to the 2025-26 women’s college basketball season hits the 100-day mark, ESPN is already stirring the pot. Can the UConn Huskies repeat as national champions? Or will a loaded field of contenders stop them short?
It’s been just over three months since Geno Auriemma’s team knocked off defending champ South Carolina to win it all in Tampa. Now, the storied program is back in the spotlight, aiming for its first repeat since the 2013–16 dynasty. Even without No. 1 WNBA draft pick Paige Bueckers, the Huskies are far from rebuilding. They’re reloading.
Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong headline a roster brimming with All-American potential. KK Arnold, Ashlynn Shade, Jana El Alfy, and Ice Brady return with valuable experience, while the addition of transfer Serah Williams adds size and skill to an already potent frontcourt. Together, they form one of the deepest and most balanced teams in the country.
Still, ESPN isn’t sold. In one bold prediction, they suggest an all-SEC Final Four. That's a scenario that would leave UConn watching the title chase from home. It's a dramatic take, considering Auriemma's unparalleled history of winning and the fact that UConn might be talented enough to go undefeated for the seventh time in program history.
Whether or not the Huskies repeat, one thing is clear: all eyes will be on Storrs this season. With Auriemma chasing a 25th Final Four and no signs of retirement in sight, UConn enters the season as the team to beat and the program everyone wants to dethrone.