UConn's Blanca Quiñonez Wins Second Straight Weekly Honor
The UConn Huskies women's basketball freshman has earned consecutive BIG EAST Freshman of the Week accolades following dominant performances at the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase.
Blanca Quiñonez was named Freshman of the Week after UConn's 93-41 destruction of Utah on November 23. The Huskies announced the news via X.
“Back-to-back BIG EAST Freshman of the Week honors for Blanca Quiñonez!” The women’s basketball account shared. “Blanca had a season-high 21 points and five rebounds vs. Utah.”
Over the two-game showcase weekend, Quiñonez averaged 11.5 points per game. She shot 63.6% from the field overall and 55.0% from three-point range.
Quiñonez posted a personal-best 21 points on an exceptional 8-of-11 shooting performance, including 3-of-5 from three-point range. She also added five rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench.
She scored only 2 points on 1-of-3 shooting while playing just 8 minutes in UConn's thrilling 72-69 victory over No. 6 Michigan just two nights prior on November 21.
Through four appearances this season, Quiñonez maintains a 60.0% field goal percentage while averaging 11.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
Her teammate Azzi Fudd also earned Player of the Week honors after averaging 27.5 points per game over the showcase. Fudd finished with 55 points across the two games, including a season-high 31 points against Michigan. The two victories extended UConn's perfect record to 6-0 and improved its home record at Mohegan Sun Arena to 47-1.
What’s Ahead for the Huskies?
UConn begins conference play on November 30, at Xavier, with tip-off scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1. The Musketeers enter the matchup at 4-2 overall.
Before diving deeper into conference play, the Huskies face two exciting opponents outside the BIG EAST. They travel to South Florida on December 2, then return home to face DePaul on December 7 in a BIG EAST matchup at Gampel Pavilion. Sandwiched between those games is a trip to USC on December 13 in Los Angeles.
UConn will face Iowa on December 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn as part of the Women's Champions Classic. The Hawkeyes, fresh off back-to-back Big Ten titles and Final Four appearances, are going to be one of the biggest tests for Geno Auriemma’s team this season.
The Huskies have won each regular season and tournament title since rejoining the BIG EAST in 2020. Azzi Fudd and Co. have their eyes on the prize this year as well, and their flying 6-0 start provides them a solid foundation to build a successful campaign.
