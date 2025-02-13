Ex-UConn Standout Guard James Bouknight Records Triple-Double In NBA G-League
Although former UConn standout guard James Bouknight has struggled to find his footing in the NBA, he’s played well with the Rip City remix in the NBA G League, averaging 14.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per contest this season.
Bouknight’s latest performance against Sioux Falls Skyforce was undoubtedly one to remember.
“Bouk’d his first-triple double and made Remix history (scored 18 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists),” Rip City Remix wrote on X/Twitter Tuesday.
Entering the 2021 NBA draft, Bouknight was regarded as a high-upside prospect with quick-twitch athleticism and elite shot-creating ability.
The Brooklyn, New York native’s perimeter jumper was still a work in progress, but there was no question he played his way into the lottery.
Bouknight averaged 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game during his sophomore campaign with the Huskies, shooting 44.7% from the field and 29.3% from three-point range.
Bouknight landed with the Charlotte Hornets after the franchise selected him with the No. 11 overall pick.
Unfortunately, Bouknight only lasted three seasons with the franchise before receiving the boot, notching 4.8 points per contest while shooting 36.3% from the field and 33.5% from deep in 79 career games.
The 2020 AAC All-Freshman team member inked a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers last October but was waived shortly after.
Bouknight then signed with the Trail Blazers’ G League affiliate, the Remix, keeping his professional career alive.
Bouknight is only 24 years old and continues to improve his game, so it would be illogical to give up on him this soon.
