Five Important Takeaways From UConn's Messy 39-Point Victory Over New Hampshire
The UConn Huskies defeated the New Hampshire Wildcats 92-53 on Saturday, but it was on the whole a difficult game to watch.
The first ten minutes felt like dragging a piano through a swamp, mostly because…
Samson Johnson and Tarris Reed Jr. need to stop fouling.
Yes, the officiating was, to be frank, bad. But at the same time, Johnson and Reed Jr. haven’t shown a ton of discipline on defense through the first two games of the season. It might just be early-season jitters. Johnson is a terrific shot-blocker, but there’s no reason for him to get off his feet when he can alter so many shots by just staying straight up.
On the other hand, when Johnson and Reed Jr. picked up two fouls apiece early in the first half, UConn’s Dan Hurley may have discovered something…
Alex Karaban can play center, and UConn should play more small-ball lineups.
Karaban was forced to play the five when Johnson and Reed Jr. got into foul trouble, but UConn looked absolutely fine with Karaban at center. New Hampshire isn’t a big team, of course, but Karaban at six-foot-eight can hold his own down low against a lot of potential mid-game lineups in college basketball.
He’s the best pound-for-pound (well, inch-for-inch) shot-blocker on the team due to his instincts, and unlike Johnson and Reed Jr., he consistently defends and contests shots without fouling.
UConn looked awesome on offense with Karaban at the five, and it’s something Hurley should go to more even if the twin tower bigs aren’t in foul trouble. One of either Johnson or Reed doesn't always need to be on the floor.
Aidan Mahaney might be better playing off the ball.
For the second game in a row, Mahaney struggled to generate good looks for himself or others from the point guard position. Mahaney was much better on Saturday than against Sacred Heart, but he still looks slightly too small and slightly too slow to be able to create space between himself and his defender.
Of the five takes in this piece, this one has the greatest chance to age poorly. Mahaney is a proven ball handler and creator against really good competition (he had great performances in the NCAA tournament for Saint Mary’s).
It’s probably just a matter of getting his feet wet in Hurley’s system. Right now, though, it seems like he’d be more comfortable as a two-guard playing a tiny bit of point, as opposed to the other way around.
Neither Mahaney nor Hassan Diarra have looked like the clear-cut point guard of this team through two games, which opens up another question…
Should Ahmad Nowell be getting more minutes?
It’s a question that might ruffle the feathers of those who believe in seniority (Diarra) or Mahaney’s point guard capabilities.
But Nowell has looked comfortable as a ball handler in the limited minutes he’s received, and he’s hitting shots.
If there was ever a time to experiment with more Nowell, it would be before the Big East schedule starts. At the same time, Nowell apparently hasn’t outperformed Mahaney and Diarra in practice. Otherwise, Hurley and Co. would probably be playing him more.
It’s still something interesting to monitor, especially if Mahaney and Diarra keep looking average.
With the above in mind…
Liam McNeeley should get more possessions as a pick-and-roll ball handler.
Hurley has hinted at McNeeley’s dormant ball handling and playmaking abilities that are as yet unlocked, but the season is young.
Look for the Huskies to put the ball in McNeeley’s hands more at the point of attack, especially in pick-and-roll. He already looks like Gordon Hayward in those situations (Hayward was an excellent pick-and-roll ball handler in the NBA during his prime).
Subtract some of the Mahaney/Diarra/Ball opportunities as pick-and-roll ball handlers and give them to McNeeley.
He’s an excellent passer and decision-maker, and if the defense decides to go under any screen, McNeeley will launch a high-percentage three.
UConn's offense should run through McNeeley and Karaban, with Ross and Ball operating as hyper-athletic missiles on the wing who can penetrate past anyone and create something out of nothing once the first or second action has been snuffed out.
More NCAA: UConn Freshman Wing Becomes First Husky Since 1978 To Accomplish This Feat