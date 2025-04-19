Former UConn Star Projected To Get Drafted By NBA Playoff Team
Liam McNeeley had a widely successful season with the UConn Huskies, even though they didn't win a third-straight NCAA Championship.
The 19-year-old won Big East Freshman Player of the Year and is ready to take his talents to the next level as he declared for the NBA Draft.
Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report released his latest mock draft earlier this week, and he is projecting McNeeley to be selected 18th overall by the Miami Heat.
The former Huskies star dropped a few picks from the analyst's latest mock draft but is considered a first-round pick.
McNeeley isn't one of the top prospects heading into the draft, but he could become a solid NBA player if he lands in the right situation and system.
That said, the Heat would be a perfect landing spot for the forward.
Wasserman noted that McNeeley's "spot-up shooting, off-screen scoring and transition finishing should translate first and get the most use. He should eventually provide some ball-screen handling with the ability to attack downhill and make passing reads."
There's a lot to like about the idea of the forward joining the Miami roster.
McNeeley would be a great fit playing next to Tyler Herro and Davion Mitchell and would also help open up the paint for Bam Adebayo.
The Heat reached the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, but their salary cap situation and current roster construction could make it hard to be a key free-agent destination this offseason.
Drafting McNeeley could be a great way for the Heat to get younger and add an upside rotation player heading into next season.