UConn's Star QB, WR Reportedly Set to Miss Fenway Bowl

The UConn Huskies are headed to a bowl game for the second straight season following a 9-3 record under former head coach Jim Mora. They will face Army on December 27 at 2:15 p.m. at Fenway Park.

However, the Huskies are expected to be without their two biggest weapons in the most important game of the season. According to WTNH-TV Sports'John Pierson, quarterback Joe Fagnano and wide receiver Skyler Bell are reportedly going to miss the 2025 Fenway Bowl.

A source says QB Joe Fagnano & WR Skyler Bell not expected to play in @UConnFootball Fenway Bowl game against Army. Both played a big part in last seasons Bowl win in Boston @WTNH pic.twitter.com/kOw62dWMrU — John Pierson (@JPPierson) December 12, 2025

The offensive duo orchestrated UConn’s rise to the top, but will not take the field when the program suits up to secure a 10-win season for the first time since 1998.

Fagnano completed 285 of 414 passes for 3,448 yards and 28 touchdown passes against just one interception. His 68.9% completion percentage ranks 15th nationally, while his 28 passing touchdowns rank third all-time in program history.

Against Florida Atlantic in the regular-season finale, Fagnano delivered 446 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 48-45 victory. He earned the 2024 Fenway Bowl's Offensive MVP honor last year with 151 yards and two touchdowns against North Carolina.

Bell completed the regular season with 101 receptions for 1,276 receiving yards and 13 touchdown catches, setting program records while ranking second nationally in all three major receiving categories. He averaged 12.7 yards per reception.

Against UAB, Bell delivered eight receptions, 149 yards, and three touchdowns in one of his most dominant performances. His seven 100-yard receiving games are the highest single-season total in program history.

Bell earned the Biletnikoff Award finalist honor and an invitation to the Panini Senior Bowl, making him the first UConn offensive skill position player to earn the honor since Dan Orlovsky in 2005. Against UAB, Bell delivered eight receptions, 149 yards, and three touchdowns in one of his most dominant performances.

Together, Fagnano, Bell, and running back Cam Edwards became the first in UConn history to eclipse 3,000 passing yards, 1,000 receiving yards, and 1,000 rushing yards in the same season. The RB announced his decommitment to the program on December 11.

UConn vs. Army Fenway Bowl Preview: Where to Watch

The UConn Huskies (9-3) will face the Army Black Knights (6-5) in a matchup between two programs that have taken vastly different paths over the past five years. The 2025 Fenway Bowl is Army's inaugural appearance in the game, while UConn seeks its second consecutive victory.

Date: Friday, December 27, 2025

Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: UConn Sports Network

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!