Former UConn Star Napheesa Collier Shared Major Announcement
Minnesota Lynx star and former UConn Huskies standout Napheesa Collier has signed an exclusive, multiyear endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, marking a bold new chapter in both her career and the growing influence of women’s basketball.
The four-time WNBA All-Star, reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and co-founder of Unrivaled, the groundbreaking 3-on-3 women’s league, becomes the latest elite athlete to join the Jordan roster. Previously signed to Nike, Collier made the switch to a brand that offers a deeper investment in the women’s game.
The deal didn’t come together overnight. In February, Michael Jordan personally met with Collier in Miami during Unrivaled’s debut season. Leaning on their shared UConn ties and the legacy of Jordan Brand’s first female signee, Maya Moore, he made an impassioned pitch.
“It’s his brand, but he doesn’t need to be on the ground doing these things,” Collier said to Sportico. “So, for him to come to the meeting and do that was really meaningful. It was awesome.”
The timing is fitting. As women’s basketball enjoys an unprecedented surge in cultural relevance and viewership, Collier’s signing signals Jordan Brand’s deeper commitment to shaping that future. She joins a powerful lineup that includes Rhyne Howard and Dana Evans.
"When young girls see that iconic silhouette, I want it to inspire them to aim higher than they thought possible," said Collier in a statement. "It’s an honor to help carry forward a tradition that seamlessly blends athletic greatness with cultural significance."
From Storrs to the spotlight, the Jumpman journey feels like the next chapter in Collier's legacy. She joins the same brand that believed in Maya Moore, a fellow Husky and trailblazer whose path she now follows.
“Jordan Brand believes the current monumental transition in women’s basketball can change the world in a similar fashion that Michael Jordan did in 1984 and beyond,” the company said in a press release. “By investing in trailblazers like Collier, Jordan Brand reaffirms its commitment to shaping basketball’s future while pushing cultural boundaries worldwide.”