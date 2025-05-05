Former UConn Star Paige Bueckers Earns Major Honor
Former UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers has officially added another accolade to her storied college career, being named the 2025 Honda Sport Award winner for women’s basketball, the Collegiate Women Sports Awards announced Monday.
The prestigious honor, given annually to the top female athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports, recognizes Bueckers as the nation’s most outstanding women’s basketball player and a finalist for the 2025 Honda Cup.
In her final season, Bueckers led UConn to a commanding national championship victory, capping a run that included wins over Arkansas State, South Dakota State, Oklahoma, USC, UCLA, and a dominant 82–59 triumph over South Carolina in the title game. She averaged 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game on elite shooting splits, showcasing her efficiency and leadership on both ends of the court.
After going first overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Bueckers departs Storrs as UConn’s all-time leader in scoring average (19.8 points per game) and ranks third in total points (2,439). She also guided the Huskies to four Final Fours, two title game appearances, eight Big East championships, and a National Championship.
As a three-time Big East Player of the Year and Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player, Bueckers became the first freshman ever to sweep all major national player of the year honors in 2021. And now, as her chapter with the Huskies comes to a close, she leaves with every major award once again, including the 2025 Wade Trophy.
Bueckers becomes the thirteenth Huskies star to earn the Honda Sport Award, joining legends like Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, and Breanna Stewart. After being drafted No. 1 by the Dallas Wings, she now sets her sights on the WNBA.
But before turning the page, Bueckers’ college finale will be remembered not just for its stats or trophies, but for the indelible mark of a generational talent who delivered, time and again, when it mattered most, winning the Huskies a championship, the twelfth in the program's history.