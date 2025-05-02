WATCH: Paige Bueckers Returns to Scene of UConn Crime

Welcome to the W!



Arike Ogunbowale trolling Paige Bueckers on her IG story is top tier.



Arike hit the game winning buzzer over UConn in the 2018 Final Four although Bueckers wasn’t a Husky 😂



The Aces and Wings will play their first preseason game tonight at Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/vlJWNiI2RV