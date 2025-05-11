Former UConn Star Paige Bueckers Shines in WNBA Home Debut
In front of a sellout crowd of 6,251 at College Park Center, former UConn Huskies legend Paige Bueckers made her much-anticipated home debut with the Dallas Wings and delivered spectacularly. Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, scored 15 points, dished out six assists, and grabbed five rebounds in just 23 minutes, helping the Wings dominate Japan’s Toyota Antelopes, 119–52, in their preseason finale.
Playing in Arlington for the first time, Bueckers displayed instant chemistry with star guard Arike Ogunbowale, connecting on crisp passes and sharing the spotlight in a highlight-reel assist with fans buzzing.
“Paige just gets you easy buckets,” Ogunbowale said postgame. “Even if you think she doesn’t see you, she sees you. I saw the highlight in the locker room. It was dope. But that’s just gonna be all year, so I’m excited about that.”
The game previewed a dynamic, unselfish team ready to run under the former UConn legend. Seven Wings players scored in double figures, and the team posted 34 assists on 50 made field goals. The crowd erupted as Bueckers’ vision and leadership fueled fast breaks, ball movement, and a resounding 66.7% shooting night.
"It's amazing," Bueckers said after the game. "The turnout, just the environment itself, they love women's basketball here. To be able to start this season off with a great environment like this, to show out in front of Dallas, to feel that embrace for the first time, it's been amazing."
With the regular season opener set for May 16 against the Minnesota Lynx, Bueckers’ homecoming has only intensified excitement around her rookie campaign. From the smooth jumper that opened her scoring at College Park Center to the no-look dimes and fierce defensive rotations, Bueckers proved she’s not just ready for the WNBA. She’s ready to lead, just like the legacy she left with the Huskies.