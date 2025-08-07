Former UConn Star Returns to Connecticut in WNBA Blockbuster
After a storied career with the UConn Huskies, Aalyiah Edwards is returning to Connecticut. However, this time it's with the WNBA's Connecticut Sun.
With hours to go until the annual WNBA trade deadline, the Washignton Mystics agreed to send Edwards to the Sun for fomer Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon and the swap rights for the first-round pick Connecticut got from the New York Liberty. For now, that would mean the Mystics and Suns exchanging the No. 14 and 15 overall selections.
For Edwards, this is a chance at a fresh opportunity in the WNBA. The former No. 6 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, she has seen her role in Washington's lineup diminish under first-year head coach Sydney Johnson. Edwards logged 10 combined minutes in the Mystics' losses to the Atlanta Dream and Chicago Sky. She was averaging six points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per contest through 21 appearances.
“Bringing Aaliyah to the Connecticut Sun is more than just a roster move; it’s a statement about where we’re headed as a franchise," said Morgan Tucker, general manager of the Sun. "Aaliyah is a transformational talent with the mindset and drive that aligns with our vision of building a championship culture. What truly sets her apart is the way she leads, connects, and competes. Aaliyah is the kind of person and player who can help redefine the future of this organization and we’re ready to build that future together.”
The return of a UConn legend to Connecticut
From 2020 to 2024, Edwards anchored the frontcourt for UConn, posting career averages of 13.4 points, 7.4 boards, and 1.7 assists across 132 games.
A two-time AP Third Team All-American, she emerged as the Huskies’ go-to presence in the paint during her junior and senior seasons. Her breakout campaign in 2023 earned her Big East Most Improved Player honors, while she was also recognized as the conference’s Sixth Woman of the Year in 2021.
Edwards played a key role in leading UConn to three Final Four berths and a run to the 2022 national title game. By the time she wrapped up her college career, she had etched her name into the program’s record books, finishing 15th all-time in points (1,861), eighth in rebounds (1,020), and sixth in career double-doubles (35).