Former UConn Stars Team with Russell Westbrook on New Off-the-Court Project
Former UConn stars Kemba Walker and Donnell Beverly Jr. have teamed up with Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook to launch Eazewell, a first-of-its-kind digital funeral concierge that uses artificial intelligence to streamline end-of-life planning.
The platform, now available nationwide, helps families arrange funerals, automate paperwork, secure quotes, and manage logistics in moments of grief, offering support when it’s needed most. Eazewell’s origin is rooted in loss. Beverly, who won a national title with Walker in 2011, was spurred into action after losing both parents and, earlier, a high school teammate.
“Eazewell is our way of reaching anyone facing loss,” said Beverly. “When I lost my parents, phone calls and paperwork took up time that I would rather have spent mourning and consoling my extended family. We built Eazewell so people don’t have to go through that alone.”
Westbrook, who still honors late childhood friend Khelcey Barrs III with a “KB3” wristband every game, echoed that sentiment.
“Years ago, Donnell and I connected through the loss of a close friend. Witnessing the profound impact it had on the family left a lasting impression on me," said Westbrook. “Eazewell is the solution we wished they had then. We’re turning that pain into service for those experiencing loss, providing families with someone in their corner when they need it most. I’m incredibly proud to be part of something that will truly make a difference in people’s lives.”
Backed by Tru Skye Ventures and led by former Amazon executive Viviane Ghaderi as CTO, Eazewell harnesses recent breakthroughs in generative AI to handle tasks once seen as too complex for automation, like multi-step negotiations, legal forms, and even calling funeral homes with a compassionate tone. Users can explore pricing, financing, and providers in all 50 states and beyond.