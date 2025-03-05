Former UConn Stud Cam Spencer Has Another Big G League Performance
Former UConn Huskies star Cam Spencer had a big night in the NBA G League on Tuesday.
Playing in his eighth game for the Memphis Hustle, Spencer scored 24 points on 5-for-10 from three to go along with three assists in 36 minutes of action.
The six-foot-four guard is now averaging 23.5 points per game in the G League on 49.3 percent shooting from three.
Spencer has also appeared in 11 games for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2024-25. He signed a two-way contract with Memphis on July 8 after getting selected at No. 53 overall in the 2024 NBA draft.
The Grizzlies are a legit contender in the NBA right now. They were 38-23 entering Wednesday, good for fourth place in the Western Conference, and opportunities for the rookie Spencer might be limited as a result of their win-now status.
But Spencer’s time will soon come. He turned heads back in December when he erupted for 51 points (featuring 12 three-pointers) in a G League contest for the Hustle. He suffered a setback in January when he fractured his left thumb, but Spencer is back in action and looking as good as ever.
Spencer has remained a visible supporter of UConn this season. He most recently attended UConn’s February 18 win over Villanova at the XL Center.
Some people forget that Spencer applied to return for another year at UConn but was denied eligibility.
After starting his career at Loyola, Spencer transferred to Rutgers in 2022-23 and then transferred again to UConn in 2023-24, ending his college career with a national championship ring under Dan Hurley.
Spencer appeared and started in all 40 games for the Huskies last season, averaging 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game on 44.0 percent from three and 91.1 percent from the line.
