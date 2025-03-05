Checking In With Former UConn Star, Rookie Of The Year Favorite Stephon Castle
Former UConn Huskies star Stephon Castle has transitioned to the NBA seamlessly.
Castle — the most talented player Dan Hurley’s ever had at UConn — entered the Association ready to contribute right away after being drafted by the San Antonio Spurs at No. 4 overall. Early in the season, Castle impressed Spurs point guard Chris Paul and Hall of Fame head coach Gregg Popovich, and Castle has improved leaps and bounds since then.
The six-foot-six guard is averaging 13.2 points and 3.5 assists for San Antonio while providing elite defense. On Sunday, Castle dropped 32 points on the Oklahoma City Thunder to go along with eight rebounds and three assists.
It’s hard to believe this guy is only 20 years old.
Castle has already displayed a knack for the big moment. He showed out during NBA All-Star Weekend, taking home the Rising Stars MVP and nearly winning the Slam Dunk Contest.
Many people would agree in hindsight that Castle should have gone No. 1 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. He’s the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year with the season approximately 70 percent complete.
The Spurs have suffered from Victor Wembanyama going down with a blood clot issue for the rest of the season, and at 25-34, San Antonio probably won’t be a playoff team this year. But the future is bright with both Wemby and Castle in tow.
Castle has the physical gifts and basketball IQ to be one of the league’s best two-way players much sooner than people realize.
