Huge Second Half Propels UConn to Win Over Villanova

Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies did not have a great first half as they only led by two with a 34-32 lead against a good Villanova team. But in the second half, UConn found a way by playing good suffocating defense and getting clutch buckets and going on scoring runs that the Wildcats could not come back from.

Hurley's squad came out with the win by a score of 73-63 and looked like a much better team compared to the one fans watched earlier in the week when they lost to the Creighton Blue Jays. The Huskies needed a win to keep pace with the St. John's Red Storm in the Big East, as the Red Storm sit at 15-1 and the Huskies sit at 15-2.

The Huskies and Red Storm have a huge matchup coming up this upcoming week from UConn. The Huskies dropped their previous matchup to the Red Storm on the road and are looking to avenge that loss and take control of first place in the Big East.

UConn kicked it into another gear out of the locker room behind the bench players

UConn usually likes to rely on their starting five to do most of the scoring in games. But in the win against Villanova, the bench actually helped out on the scoreboard and did their part to help out.

Guys like Jayden Ross and Eric Reibe and Jaylin Stewart were doing work. Not to even mention Malachi Smith, who mans the second unit, was even helping out and scoring a few points. The Huskies need their bench players to help out more if they are going to win the Big East Tournament or let alone the NCAA Tournament that is looming.

Feb 18, 2026; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) reacts after a play against the Creighton Bluejays in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

With both tournaments coming up in March, the usual suspects cannot be the only ones doing most of the work. The bench players are going to have to hold their own on a nightly basis. No team in the NCAA Tournament is going to win games like they need to if their starting five is doing it all.

The bench players need to start making more of a presence for the team now more than ever with the regular season almost being over. And to see them getting in on the action and helping out the starting five on the scoreboard is music to a UConn fan's ears.

Hurley and his staff need to see more of this especially against the Red Storm this upcoming week. They need contributions from all around the lineup in the biggest way possible.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!