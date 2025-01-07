Is UConn A Legitimate Final Four Contender? Three Analysts Weigh In
Now that Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies have won eight-straight games after dropping three in a row in Maui, the question surrounding the team is not whether the Huskies are good (they are), but whether they are contenders.
With 15 games in the rearview, the season’s sample size is now large enough to speculate on whether UConn has a real chance at three-peating.
On Sunday night following the Huskies’ win over Providence, basketball analysts Tyler Hansbrough, Terrence Oglesby, and Rob Dauster did just that on a new episode of the Field of 68: After Dark podcast.
Here’s what each had to say about UConn’s title chances.
Hansbrough:
“UConn is a contender. I don’t question this.”
“You take away the trip to Maui and what they’ve done post-that and before that … I just believe in Dan Hurley. I think he’s gonna have this team playing defense. They’re gonna figure it out.”
“Even though they’re not the best defensive team right now, I do think that they have certain players that, as the season goes on, will allow them to cover up some of their defensive flaws.”
“I think Samson (Johnson is) a guy who’s athletic enough to … provide rim protection and make up for the lack of defense sometimes (on) the perimeter.”
Oglesby:
“I think they win a couple games in the tournament. Do I think they win a third national championship in a row? I don’t think that’s gonna be the case, but I do think this is a really good team.”
“I almost feel weird because when I say they’re not gonna win a national championship, I almost feel like I’m slighting them, and that is the greatest compliment that you can give a program and its staff, is that I feel guilty saying I don’t think they can win a third national championship in a row.”
“I do think they’re very good, and I think they can make a second weekend.”
Dauster:
“They remind me a little bit of Alabama last year, where you know (they can score) … as long as they have like a 10-minute stretch where they actually can get some stops, I think that’s what’s gonna end up being the difference maker for them. I’m still not convinced that can happen, but they did it today (versus Providence).
