How Junior County Fits Into Dan Hurley’s UConn Offense
Class of 2026 four-star Junior County has officially announced his commitment to Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies.
247Sports ranks the 6-foot-4 shooting guard as the No. 29 recruit in the nation, which places County as the No. 2 shooting guard and the No. 1 prospect from Utah.
The 247Sports Composite touts County as the No. 40 prospect in the nation, the No. 3 shooting guard in the class and the No. 1 prospect out of Utah. Both the Composite and 247Sports place County behind Caleb Holt. Holt is rated as the No. 5 recruit in the nation.
County is Dan Hurley’s first recruit in the 2026 cycle, and his .9850 rating slots him as the 15th-highest recruit the Huskies have ever enlisted, according to 247Sports.
County currently attends Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, nestled just south of Salt Lake City. Wasatch has produced some of the nation’s best talent, including Collin Murray-Boyles of the Toronto Raptors, Isiah Harwell from Houston, John Mobley from Ohio State, Mady Sissoko from Cal, Nolan Hickman from Gonzaga, among many more.
According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, UConn was given an 82.9% chance of landing County. The nearest school projected to snag the four-star was Arizona at 3.6% and Texas A&M at just 3.1%.
In late July, County was profiled by 247Sports’ director of scouting, Adam Finkelstein. Here is some of what Finkelstein said of County.
“County is strong and physical with long arms and loads of winning intangibles," Finkelstein said. "While he’s a versatile scoring threat and capable of creating his own shot from all three levels, he understands how to play within the flow, move the ball, and keep the dominos falling when the opposing defense is scrambling (3.4 assists with 2.1 turnovers). That requires both unselfishness and a high basketball IQ. Similarly, he throws ahead in transition, makes quick/simple reads with the ball, cuts well, and just knows how to play in offensive structure.”
For a Hurley offense that is often dominated by guard play, the addition of a playmaker like County will add a different dimension to the heavily guard-shooting lineup that Hurley looks to employ. Look no further than 2025 recruit Braylon Mullins as an example of a bucket-getting talent.
