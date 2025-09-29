UConn HC Discusses Plans for Retirement
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley is releasing a new book on his coaching strategy titled "Never Stop: Life, Leadership, and What It Takes to Be Great." Throughout promotion for the book, Hurley just may have given some insight into the next step for his career.
Hurley sat on radio show "Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle," and the three ESPN hosts got to pick the two-time NCAA tournament winner's mind.
Hurley started his coaching career at Wagner, where he amassed a 38-23 record over two seasons before being awarded the Rhode Island gig in 2012. After six years at the helm and back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. Hurley was gifted one of the most prestigious jobs in all of collegiate basketball at the University of Connecticut.
After seven seasons at the helm, Hurley has totaled two NCAA National Championships and a 165-69 record, which has seen Hurley become one of the forefront minds of the sport.
But Hurley's career wasn't always at the mountaintop.
“I think, when I see pictures of myself from my playing days, I cringe a little bit. I get uncomfortable, you know? Well, I went serious self-sabotage mode, you know, like, you know, the drinking, the partying, you know, I didn’t want to find out whether I was good enough as a college player. You know, like, I didn’t really deep down through some type of self-defense mechanism that I was trying to protect myself from really trying to find out, actually, how good I was.”
“So, how did I sabotage myself? I wasn’t in the gym enough, you know, I drank a lot. I had frivolous relationships. I didn’t make a commitment. So, like, I’m haunted by that. Like, literally, when I see the pictures, it makes me sick, and it makes me uncomfortable, and it brings me back to a bad time.”
Since stepping into coaching, Hurley has been fixated on changing from his dark past.
“So I think what you’re seeing manifest itself right now is somebody that’s like overpouring into the coaching part of my career because I’m still haunted by the playing part. So now I’m gonna overperform this. Like, I’m gonna coach my way.”
“The intensity I coach with in my mind is I’m gonna coach as hard as I can to the max every single day. I’m gonna chase every championship. I’m gonna push every player to get to their max, get them to the NBA as quickly as I can.”
Hurley then spoke on his long-term coaching prospects.
“I could give a s*** about burnout. I actually am welcoming it. I actually want. I don’t want to coach until I’m 70. I’d rather coach until I’m 60 to like the absolute max. I don’t golf. I don’t have hobbies. I’ve got my wife, I’ve got my family, I’ve got my faith, I’ve got my team. My life is simple.”
Despite his success, the 8th-year head coach still feels he owes something to UConn.
“But I think, you know, for the amount of money the University of Connecticut pays me, you know, the brand that I represent, I feel like I owe it to the people to not do coaching load management, you know, to every single day, fight like it’s life or death, to produce, like, the best team, to produce championships. That’s my mindset…I’m not looking for longevity.”
“…You know, for the opportunity I’m given the money I’m paid, the responsibility I have, like, every year, I’ve got I’ve got to push myself to the point of burnout, to try to deliver for our fans at UConn, and to try to deliver for Stephon Castle when I only get eight months with him, I don’t coach him for eight years. Like, I get eight months to pour everything I got into the guy, and to teach him everything he’s got to be able to know, ’cause when you get to pro sports, yeah, like, you’re gonna learn a system, but they’re not teaching you life lessons. They’re not helping you mature.”
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!