UConn Football Honors Women's Basketball National Title Team
It is not every day when you come for a football game and get to see a National Championship trophy being hoisted up on the field. But that was the case before the UConn Huskies took on Ball State, as they honored the Women's Basketball Team and their National Title win over South Carolina.
The Women Huskies won the National Title back in April, but they made a trip to the Rent as the football team wanted to honor them and let them have their moment in front of plenty of Husky fans. The team hosted Geno Auriemma, Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong all at the same time on the football field.
The women Huskies are beloved in the town of Storrs as they have brought a lot of championships back home and given the fans a ton to be excited about. This latest championship, the 12th in program history, was no exception. The UConn women's basketball team is the most-decorated team in college history in the sport, securing titles in 1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and, finally, 2025. In addition to honoring the championship team, the football team also gave the fans something to be excited about, as they beat the Cardinals 31-25.
For the UConn football team, fans show up for every single home game and pack the place and cheer loud and proud. They do the same for the women and the women and the football team have always supported each other. The UConn Men's basketball team usually gets this honor too if they win the National Title.
The UConn sports teams are just always in unison and are always in support of each other. Hosting the Women before the football game against the Cardinals just shows how much the town of Storrs loves their sports teams and how loyal they are to one another.
