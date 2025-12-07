Paige Bueckers Visits UConn Ahead of Big East Clash

UConn enters December looking exactly like what a defending national champion should look like. The Huskies are sitting at an 8-0 record, and their last game against South Florida ended with an 85-51 win. Next up, the Huskies face DePaul at the Gampel Pavilion.

As UConn prepares for its second Big East clash of the season, two former Huskies returned to Storrs and jumped into practice with the team. Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards trained alongside the current roster, and Azzi Fudd had a lot to say about their impact.

During the pregame press conference, Fudd was asked what it was like having the two legends in the gym.

“It’s a lot of fun, and I feel like for the people who played with them, having them back is bittersweet. It’s like, ‘Oh, we miss you guys, we miss having you here,’ but it’s still so much fun to have them around,” started Fudd.

However, it is not the same for the current roster. These are not just any Huskies. These are two players who shaped the program’s identity. Bueckers led the Huskies to their 12th championship earlier this year, and the team is still riding that momentum.

Meanwhile, Edwards has been playing for the Connecticut Sun. During her time at UConn, she was the first UConn player with 20 points and 20 rebounds since Maya Moore and only the sixth to make 1,800 points and 1,000 rebounds. Having these two in the gym means the training is bound to get an energetic push and some challenge.

As Fudd puts it, “The energy they bring is amazing, and they obviously make the red team a lot better when they’re playing. It’s more of a challenge for us and gives us better competition and different things to look at. Paige was here not that long ago, but Aaliyah didn’t practice with us. I don’t remember if she was here or not, so getting to see her in practice was a lot of fun.”

That kind of joy is rare in a mid-season grind, but it matters, because DePaul may be 2-7, but they’re still a Big East opponent, still a trap if you don’t show up. With Bueckers gone, the Huskies have had to rethink their approach to play, and the entire team has had to step up. However, the paradigm jump still came from Fudd herself.

Where Does Azzi Fudd’s Game Stand This Season?

Last year was about survival for Azzi Fudd; this year is about expansion. She’s finally healthy and playing freely. And more importantly, she is now the voice in the huddle that once upon a time was led by Bueckers.

Fudd entered the season knowing she had to replace points and presence. And no doubt, she has been doing both. Fudd is currently averaging 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. Her offense is good, and now her defense seems to be falling in place, too.

“I think my defense is doing pretty well. I think that’s actually something I’m pretty proud of so far this season," Fudd said. "It does start with taking chances and being willing to risk it; you might get the steal, you might not. Before, it was like, ‘Well, I don’t want to risk not getting the steal and then put my teammates in that position.’ Now it’s like, who cares? I know my teammates have my back. I know they’ll be there if I get beat.”

With KK Arnold and Sarah Strong, Fudd seems to be settling into her role. She’s absorbing the responsibility of being the upperclassman guard at UConn. And that trust Fudd mentioned appears to be unlocking a different version of her, one that finally looks like the fully realized two-way player UConn always hoped she’d become.

“So I think it’s a mix of taking those risks, trusting my teammates, and realizing that defense is about who wants it more. Just having that mindset of, ‘I’m not going to let my man get past me,'” added Fudd, talking about her game this season.



