Uconn's Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers Earn Unexpected Honor

UConn basketball stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd just made history off the court. The two former teammates were named to Cosmopolitan's 2025 Couples of the Year as the "Best Friends-to-Lovers Couple," earning recognition alongside Hollywood's biggest names.

Cosmo's Big Recognition

Cosmopolitan magazine unveiled its first-ever Couples of the Year awards, honoring 20 celebrity couples who define what it means to be famous and in love.

Among the list featuring stars like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Zendaya and Tom Holland, and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Paige and Azzi earned their own spotlight in the Best Friends-to-Lovers category.

The magazine praised their unique journey, noting that while they may not be the first teammates to become girlfriends, their love story is "totally unique" and proves that friends can make the best partners.

From Teammates to Soulmates

Paige and Azzi's love story began long before they became a couple. The two first crossed paths in 2017 as teenagers at a USA Basketball team training camp at the U16 level. Their connection was instant, but it remained purely friendship for years. After both committed to UConn, they became inseparable on and off the court, building one of the strongest bonds in women's college basketball.​



Their friendship blossomed while dominating together as Huskies. They supported each other through injuries, wins, and losses. By summer 2025, fans started suspecting their relationship had evolved into something more. The speculation became reality when Azzi debuted a phone case reading "Paige Bueckers' girlfriend," confirming what many had hoped.​

Paige and azzi are in Cosmo’s 2025 Couples of the Year😭❤️ how cute pic.twitter.com/n7VdsQiFnF — ana (@salt3dwounds) December 4, 2025

Shutting Down the Breakup Rumors

Like any high-profile couple, Paige and Azzi have dealt with breakup speculation from fans and media. Online whispers suggested the relationship was over, but the couple proved everyone wrong. Paige was regularly spotted at UConn games, showing unwavering support for her alma mater and maintaining her connection to the program.

The pair continued sharing moments together on social media, making it clear their bond remains unbreakable despite the noise.

Azzi's Post-Paige Era

With Paige now playing professionally for the Dallas Wings, Azzi has stepped up as one of UConn's primary offensive weapons in the 2025-26 season. Through seven games, she's averaging an impressive 18.5 points per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and a scorching 55.1% from three-point range.

In UConn's recent 85-51 victory over South Florida on December 2, Azzi contributed 10 points as the Huskies improved to 8-0.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!