Popular ESPN Analyst Defends Dan Hurley: 'You Have A Right To Be Who You Are'
With under three minutes remaining in the first half of UConn’s Tuesday night clash against Butler, Dan Hurley made a bold statement that immediately went viral on social media.
After an official attempted to walk away from Hurley following a heated discussion, Hurley stated, “Don’t turn your back on me. I’m the best coach in the (expletive) sport.”
While many scrutinized Hurley for his shocking in-game comment, a well-respected sports analyst defended the two-time NCAA champion on Wednesday.
“Dan Hurley, you are a bit out there, you are monstrous at times, you are a bit demonstrative at times, and I love it,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on First Take.
“Don’t you apologize for it one bit. You have a right to be who you are. You are a champion; you are the best in college basketball. You should have been the head coach of the (Los Angeles) Lakers, and I’m not throwing any shade on my man JJ (Redick).”
“You deserve it, and let me tell you something right now, you can look at what he said to the ref all you want to, but what did he say first? Don’t turn your back to me. Because if it is Mike Krzyzewski, Dean Smith, Roy Williams, people like that, chances are you aren’t turning your back to them.”
“You may turn your back to Bobby Knight because he was violent with it. You may turn your back to that, but a coach getting on you about a call that you missed or a call that you made, you aren’t turning your back to that coach.”
Whether or not individuals believe Hurley has established himself as the No. 1 college basketball coach in America, there’s no question the referee made a disrespectful decision to turn his body away from Hurley.
When officials make controversial calls on the floor or fail to blow the whistle in certain instances, coaches have the right to ask for detailed explanations during timeouts or dead ball situations.
As Smith noted, many will focus on Hurley’s self-centered remark, but the conversation likely would have gone smoothly if the referee had acknowledged the 2024 Naismith Coach of the Year’s concerns appropriately.
In other news, the Huskies outlasted the Bulldogs in overtime to secure a much-needed 80-78 home victory and return to their winning ways.
More NCAA: UConn Continues To Prove Media Right: 'Three-Peat Quest Is Far From Finished