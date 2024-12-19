UConn Continues To Prove Media Right: 'Three-Peat Quest Is Far From Finished'
With Dan Hurley at the helm, the UConn Huskies will always have a chance to succeed on the big stage.
On Monday, a well-respected media member commended Hurley and the Huskies for their ability to accumulate victories following a disappointing November showing.
“UConn's three-peat quest is far from finished,” ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote.
“Since losing three games in three days at the Maui Invitational, UConn has won four in a row -- including victories over Baylor, Texas, and the Gonzaga Bulldogs in a 10-day stretch.”
“The Huskies are defending better on the perimeter, and freshman Liam McNeeley had a true breakout performance against the Zags: 26 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0 turnovers. McNeeley was terrific in the second half and looks like a potential go-to guy for the Huskies moving forward.”
“UConn now enters Big East play -- and while no league game, especially on the road, is an easy matchup, the schedule does look friendlier for a few weeks."
"They should be favored in every game in December and January, with road games at Villanova and Xavier likely the toughest ones on the docket. By the time UConn heads to Marquette on Feb. 1, there's a chance Hurley has the Huskies back in the top five.”
While a concussion forced Samson Thompson, the team’s lethal lob threat and shot-altering big man, to watch the Huskies’ Big East opener from the sidelines, the No. 11 ranked team in the country secured a thrilling 94-89 overtime victory over the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday night.
McNeeley, Alex Karaban, Tarris Reed Jr., and Solo Ball combined for 76 points and will rightfully receive the bulk of the praise for the Huskies’ hard-fought home win.
However, Hasaan Diarra has a legitimate case for being UConn’s MVP in conference game No. 1, as the 6-foot-2 senior guard played an outstanding floor game.
Despite missing Thompson, his favorite pick-and-roll partner, Diarra regularly put defenders in disadvantageous situations and made the correct reads as UConn’s most dependable ball handler.
Diarra finished with 12 points, 11 assists, and only one turnover in 42 minutes of action.
While there's room for improvement for the Huskies, the program continues to show why the media is wisely deciding not to count them out.
