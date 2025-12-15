Princeton Transfer Set to Visit UConn

The UConn Huskies are making a significant move to bolster their future roster, as one of the most coveted experienced players in the transfer market has announced his decision to visit the program’s facility this week.

Princeton transfer and former Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce is set to take an official visit to Storrs on Tuesday, December 16. Dan Hurley has an opportunity to add a proven, high-IQ veteran to the Huskies’ 2026-27 squad. On3’s Joe Tipton broke the news on X.

“Princeton transfer Caden Pierce will take an official visit to UConn on Tuesday, he told @On3sports.” Tipton wrote.

Pierce, a 6-foot-7 forward, is currently redshirting his senior year at Princeton to save a final season of eligibility. The youngster is also considering Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and Louisville. Pierce has already visited Purdue and Duke, and a trip to Gonzaga, where he would reunite with former high school teammate Braden Huff, is scheduled for January 2, 2026.

Since the Ivy League generally prohibits graduate students from competing, playing his senior year at Princeton would have exhausted his collegiate eligibility upon his graduation in May 2026. By sitting out voluntarily, Pierce preserves his final season to transfer as an immediately eligible graduate student to a high-major powerhouse like UConn. He can also use this time to recover from the lingering ankle injury fully.

Caden Pierce’s Resume

Caden Pierce started 31 games for Princeton in his rookie season, averaging 8.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc. In the Tigers’ upset over Arizona and win over Missouri, he was a rebounding machine, averaging 11.5 boards over that opening weekend. He was named Ivy League Rookie of the Year.

The forward exploded the following year, charting 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 54.6% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc in 29 starts. He became the first Ivy League player in 30 years to average at least 16 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. He was the unanimous Ivy League Player of the Year.

In his junior season, Pierce saw a drop in his performance. He recorded 11.2 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 3.2 APG while shooting 46.5% from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc. Battling through an ankle injury that involved multiple torn ligaments, Pierce refused to sit, playing 29 games and earning Second Team All-Ivy honors.

