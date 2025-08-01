Two UConn Stars Join Nation's Top Players At NBA Legend's Camp
While the UConn Huskies prepare for the upcoming season, their stars are putting in work for another hopeful title run. The latest are Huskies stars Solo Ball and Silas Demary Jr., who recently attended NBA legend Chris Paul's 2025 CP3 Elite Guard Camp, which took place in Las Vegas from July 29 to August 1.
The four-day camp features the top 30 high school point guards from around the country and the top 15 college point guards for an intense three-day training camp with Paul overseeing each session.
Players are tutored from Paul on everything from skill development to film breakdown to life skills. Current and former NBA Coaches and Elite High School Coaches round out the staff to provide a once in a lifetime opportunity.
For the Huskies, Demary Jr. took part for the second-straight season, while Ball made his debut. This year’s class also included Purdue’s Braden Smith, Houston’s Kingston Flemings and Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz. For UConn to have two players attend the camp speaks volumes about what the Huskies are building, especially with their title hopes resting on the play of Ball and Demary.
Ball is coming off a breakout sophomore season in which he more than quadrupled his scoring output, going from 3.3 points per game as a freshman to 14.4 a night in '24-25. He emerged as one of the nation's most lethal 3-point shooting threats, knocking down 2.8 triples per game at a 41.4 percent clip.
Demary Jr., meanwhile, will join the Huskies in '25-26 after two seasons at Georgia where he was a double-figure scorer and SEC All-Rookie pick. Last season he averaged 13.5 points per game to go along with 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Demary Jr. upped his 3-point percentage to 37.4 percent as a sophomore and shot 80.4 percent from the charity stripe.