UConn Basketball’s Jacob Furphy Posts Insane Stat In FIBA U19 World Cup

🇦🇺 Jacob Furphy had a great game in Australia’s win over the DR in the round of 16



24 points

4 boards

3 assists

2 steals

9-15 FG

5-7 3P



The UConn commit has gone under the radar as one of the best scorers in this event, even scoring 10 points in a minute and 30 seconds tonight pic.twitter.com/XXccSi70FW