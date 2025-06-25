UConn Basketball Makes Liam McNeeley Announcement Before NBA Draft
In a few hours, UConn Huskies star forward Liam McNeeley will have plenty to celebrate during the 2025 NBA Draft. Although he looked like a seasoned professional despite one year with the Huskies, McNeeley should expect to hear his name called during the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, the twenty-fifth player in UConn basketball's history to do so.
McNeeley's success is such a big deal, in fact, the program showed some love to their former star forward, highlighting his larger than life potential.
It's a fitting shoutout to McNeeley, who was a big-time player whenever the Huskies needed him. Expected to go as high as the lottery or as late as the early 20s in the first round.
Drawing comparisons to Sacramento's Keegan Murray and Washington's Corey Kispert, McNeeley's greatest strength at UConn, his shooting, will likely make an immediate impact in the NBA. In his lone season with the Huskies, McNeeley converted on 31.7% of his 5.4 three-point attempts per game, showcasing a routine ability to strike from NBA range.
While his three-point consistency and scoring instincts stood out, while his feel for the game, especially as a passer and decision-maker, often flew under the radar. McNeeley’s offensive polish and high basketball IQ, on top of his shooting ability, are what makes him so special and why teams will be targeting him in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Once McNeeley hears his name called, his status as a Huskies legend will be further cemented. Sure, he could be the twenty-fifth player in the program's history to go in the first round of the NBA Draft. However, not many are as big of a deal as McNeeley.