UConn Breakout Star Guard Solo Ball Earns Big East Player Of The Week Honors
UConn Huskies standout guard Solo Ball has been near automatic from beyond the arc this season.
The Leesburg, Virginia native is built to drill on the move and kick out triples at a high clip. Ball averages 15.0 points per contest on a remarkable 45.6% shooting from downtown as a sophomore.
Last week, the breakout star finished with 16 points on 40% three-point shooting against Depaul and 25 points on 77.8% long-range shooting against Marquette, resulting in two pivotal Big East victories for Dan Hurley’s Huskies.
Unsurprisingly, Ball earned Big East Player of the Week honors. During a recent sit-down with Fox Sports, Ball broke down the process he utilizes to maximize his potential on the hardwood.
“Every second matters throughout the day," Ball said. "No matter how small you think something matters to you or how big something can be, every second matters."
“The 10,000-hour theory is just about dedicating all your time, and it takes a very long time, 10,000 hours of course, to become great at something. Just stick with it every day, be committed to your work, trust the process, and everything will fall into place.”
“I wake up every morning, and I do ten minutes of breathing. Six seconds inhale, five seconds hold and then four seconds exhale, and that keeps me cool and calm throughout the day.”
During the insightful interview, Hurley, who received a commitment from Ball in 2022, raved about the surging second-year contributor.
“Solo is exactly where we need him to be,” Hurley said. “He’s got the competitive makeup; he’s got the confidence and swagger to go out on the perimeter at UConn and light it up.”
While there’s still work to be completed, it’s been encouraging to witness Ball take his long-range shooting to a new level this season and thrive in an expanded offensive role with the 16-6 Huskies.
