UConn Alum Stephon Castle Named NBA Rookie of the Year Finalist
Stephon Castle's freshman season in the NBA was almost as successful as his equivalent at the University of Connecticut.
While it won't end with a championship, Castle's first professional tour with the San Antonio Spurs has him in contention for the Association's Rookie of the Year honor. He's one of three finalists revealed on Sunday next to Jaylen Wells of Memphis and Atlanta's top pick Zaccharie Risacher.
Castle was the fourth pick of last June's draft after winning a national championship and the Big East Freshman of the Year title. At fourth overall, he was the highest Husky chosen in the NBA Draft since Hasheem Thabeet went to Memphis with the second choice in 2009.
It was an eventful debut tour for Castle, who partook in all but one of the Spurs' 82 games. Among qualified rookies (min. 65 games played), he was the leader in points (14.7 per game) and fourth in assists (4.1). He was just one of four freshmen to play at least 80 games alongside Matas Buzelis, Bub Carrington, and Ronald Holland II. Castle began this season on the San Antonio bench before injuries thrust him into the starting five.
In addition to his statistical prowess, Castle was invited to partake in the Slam Dunk Contest, where he was the runner-up behind Orlando G League prospect Mac McClung. Castle also won the MVP award at the Rising Stars Challenge, where he repped a team led by fellow Big East alum Chris Mullin.
Castle is expected to be a big part of the Spurs' future alongside Victor Wembanyama, who missed the latter portions of this season due to blood clots.
"Very few rookies come into the league and are asked to be the guy or one of the main guys. He’s been asked to do all that," acting Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said of Castle earlier this month, per Mike Monroe of the The Athletic. "He’s been asked to play alongside guys; he’s been asked to play off the bench; he’s been asked to start; he’s been asked at times to be one of the main guys."
“To be able to navigate all of that with success is probably something that doesn’t show on the surface. It’s hard to see unless you pull back the layers a little bit. His demeanor allows him to play through the highs and the lows, which this league hits you with both. To continue to stay even-keeled and know water finds its level, it’s hard to do.”
If Castle was to prevail, he'd become the first Husky to win the Association's top rookie honor since fellow champion Emeka Okafor took it home as a member of the Charlotte Bobcats in 2005.
