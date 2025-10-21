UConn's Azzi Fudd Discusses Paige Bueckers Amid Breakup Rumors
UConn star Azzi Fudd shut down breakup rumors with heartfelt praise for girlfriend Paige Bueckers at Big East Media Day. Her comments came one day after fans noticed she didn't post anything for the Dallas Wings rookie's 24th birthday on social media.
During her Big East Media Day availability on Monday, Azzi opened up about what she's learned from Paige, both as teammates at UConn and watching her WNBA rookie season.
"I've been able to learn a lot from her while she's at UConn and then watch her last summer," Azzi said. "But just learning, I mean, I feel like the way that she just carries herself, she's a great person, a great teammate. The way that she leads, whether she cares for her teammates, or in her personal way."
Azzi explained how comfortable their relationship is. "She's always gonna be there, so like, I can push her this way, and I could pick her up this way," she continued. "The more I learned from her was just the attention to detail that she had to things."
Paige turned 24 on October 20, celebrating her incredible year with an Instagram post featuring her NCAA championship win, No. 1 draft pick, and Rookie of the Year honor. But Azzi was missing from the post and didn't publicly wish her girlfriend happy birthday.
A sweet gesture from family
While Azzi stayed quiet, her brother Jon Fudd posted a sweet birthday tribute with photos of Paige through the years. The gesture reassured fans about their bond.
Despite the birthday silence, Azzi has talked about Paige plenty in recent months. In September, she picked Paige as her fourth choice for an all-time UConn starting five during coach Geno Auriemma's podcast.
In August, the couple appeared together on Instagram's "Close Friends Only" podcast. Azzi revealed she knew "almost kind of immediately" they would click when they first met at USA Basketball camp in high school. She also named Paige as her favorite WNBA player without hesitation.
The couple officially confirmed their relationship in July 2025 at WNBA All-Star Weekend. Azzi had sparked speculation with a phone case reading "Paige Bueckers' Girlfriend".
This season marks their first time apart on the court. Paige was drafted No. 1 by Dallas and won Rookie of the Year, while Azzi returned to UConn for her final college season. But Azzi's words at Big East Media Day proved their connection remains strong.
