UConn Basketball Lands Boston College Exhibition Doubleheader
For the UConn Huskies, it takes two to make an unofficial start of a season go right.
Both versions of Huskies will spend a holiday in style: on Wednesday, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced that the Huskies ' men's and women's program will battle their equivalents from Boston College in a Hall of Fame Exhibition Game doubleheader slated for Oct. 13 (Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day) at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Tip-off times and broadcast information will be unveiled at a later date, as will a presale for UConn basketball season ticket holders.
All eyes will be on Storrs next season as both sides of UConn basketball have been percolating: the women, for example, will be looking to defend their record-extending 12th national championship and retain several dominant faces from that group, including Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong.
While the men saw their most recent championship defense end in disappointing fashion, a bevy of high-profile returnees and arrivals will likely have lingering atop the national rankings and bracketologists' favored lists all season long.
Mohegan Sun is a familiar locale to both programs: the Huskies' women are undefeated in postseason play at the home of the WNBA's Connecticut Sun since the Big East moved its conference tournament to the resort/casino in 2021. The men previously partook in last year's preseason festivities hosted by the Hall of Fame, downing Rhode Island 102-75.
UConn will face both sides of Boston College basketball, a former Big East foe, in its next descent upon Uncasville. The Eagles' women's program appeared in the opening round of last season's WNIT while the men finished 12-19 in the follow-up to their first winning season since 2017-18. The last men's battle with the Eagles was staged at Madison Square Garden in 2013 (a 72-70 Huskies win) while the women last saw them in November 2005, putting up a 60-46 triumph in Storrs.
Geoff Magliocchetti is on X @GeoffJMags