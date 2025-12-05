2026 World Cup: Full List of Matches, Schedule
The 2026 World Cup will be unlike any other. There will be more host nations, more teams and more Donald Trump than ever before. There will also be an unprecedented number of matches on offer next summer.
A swollen glut of 104 fixtures are planned for the 48 nations competing across Mexico, Canada and the United States. Friday’s grand group stage draw, befit with everyone from Rio Ferdinand to the Village People, will provide the foundation for the upcoming international jamboree.
There are still some unknowns to bear in mind. The exact kickoff times and locations of all the group stage fixtures will not be revealed until a separate ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 6.
There is also the small matter of four vacant spots still to be filled in the final rollcall of participants. Those remaining qualifiers will not be determined until March 2026, when two sets of playoffs—one between 16 UEFA nations and a separate six-way inter-confederation bracket—are conducted.
Nevertheless, there is still plenty to pick apart from the schedule.
2026 World Cup Group Stage: Full Schedule
Group A
As one of the host nations, the venues for Mexico’s three group stage fixtures were determined before Friday’s draw. El Tri open up the competition on June 11 at the iconic Estadio Azteca, which will become the first venue in World Cup history to stage matches at three different editions of the competition.
Date
Fixture
Location
June 11
Mexico vs. Pot 3
Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
June 11
Pot 2 vs. Pot 4
Estadio Akron, Zapopan
June 18
Pot 4 vs. Pot 3
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
June 18
Mexico vs. Pot 2
Estadio Akron, Zapopan
June 24
Pot 4 vs. Mexico
Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
June 24
Pot 3 vs. Pot 2
Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe
Group B
Canada have also been guaranteed home field advantage with an opening fixture in Toronto before they close out their group stage in Vancouver. The nation spearheaded by U.S.-born coach Jesse Marsch is still waiting for its first-ever point at a World Cup, having lost the previous six by an aggregate score of 12–2.
Date
Fixture
Location
June 12
Canada vs. Pot 4
BMO Field, Toronto
June 13
Pot 3 vs. Pot 2
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara
June 18
Pot 2 vs. Pot 4
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
June 18
Canada vs. Pot 3
BC Place, Vancouver
June 24
Pot 2 vs. Canada
BC Place, Vancouver
June 24
Pot 4 vs. Pot 3
Lumen Field, Seattle
Group C
Date
Fixture
Location
June 13
TBC vs. TBC
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
June 13
TBC vs. TBC
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
June 19
TBC vs. TBC
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
June 19
TBC vs. TBC
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
June 24
TBC vs. TBC
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
June 24
TBC vs. TBC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Group D
Mauricio Pochettino is dreaming big this summer. The U.S. men’s national team manager insists that he is targeting nothing less than lifting the World Cup trophy on home soil next summer. “I think if you don’t win, what does it matter?” he reasoned. “If you are second, nobody ever remembers.”
The USMNT will first have to navigate their way through Group D before they can begin to justify those lofty aspirations.
Date
Fixture
Location
June 12
USMNT vs. Pot 3
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
June 13
Pot 2 vs. Pot 4
BC Place, Vancouver
June 19
Pot 4 vs. Pot 3
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara
June 19
USMNT vs. Pot 2
Lumen Field, Seattle
June 25
Pot 4 vs. USMNT
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
June 25
Pot 3 vs. Pot 2
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara
Group E
Date
Fixture
Location
June 14
TBC vs. TBC
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
June 14
TBC vs. TBC
NRG Stadium, Houston
June 20
TBC vs. TBC
BMO Field, Toronto
June 20
TBC vs. TBC
Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
June 25
TBC vs. TBC
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
June 25
TBC vs. TBC
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Group F
Date
Fixture
Location
June 14
TBC vs. TBC
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
June 14
TBC vs. TBC
Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe
June 20
TBC vs. TBC
NRG Stadium, Houston
June 20
TBC vs. TBC
Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe
June 25
TBC vs. TBC
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
June 25
TBC vs. TBC
Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Group G
Date
Fixture
Location
June 15
TBC vs. TBC
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
June 15
TBC vs. TBC
Lumen Field, Seattle
June 21
TBC vs. TBC
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
June 21
TBC vs. TBC
BC Place, Vancouver
June 26
TBC vs. TBC
Lumen Field, Seattle
June 26
TBC vs. TBC
BC Place, Vancouver
Group H
Date
Fixture
Location
June 15
TBC vs. TBC
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
June 15
TBC vs. TBC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
June 21
TBC vs. TBC
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
June 21
TBC vs. TBC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
June 26
TBC vs. TBC
NRG Stadium, Houston
June 26
TBC vs. TBC
Estadio Akron, Zapopan
Group I
Date
Fixture
Location
June 16
TBC vs. TBC
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
June 16
TBC vs. TBC
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
June 22
TBC vs. TBC
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
June 22
TBC vs. TBC
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
June 26
TBC vs. TBC
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
June 26
TBC vs. TBC
BMO Field, Toronto
Group J
Date
Fixture
Location
June 16
TBC vs. TBC
Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
June 16
TBC vs. TBC
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara
June 22
TBC vs. TBC
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
June 22
TBC vs. TBC
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara
June 27
TBC vs. TBC
Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
June 27
TBC vs. TBC
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Group K
Date
Fixture
Location
June 17
TBC vs. TBC
NRG Stadium, Houston
June 17
TBC vs. TBC
Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
June 23
TBC vs. TBC
NRG Stadium, Houston
June 23
TBC vs. TBC
Estadio Akron, Zapopan
June 27
TBC vs. TBC
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
June 27
TBC vs. TBC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Group L
Date
Fixture
Location
June 17
TBC vs. TBC
BMO Field, Toronto
June 17
TBC vs. TBC
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
June 23
TBC vs. TBC
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
June 23
TBC vs. TBC
BMO Field, Toronto
June 27
TBC vs. TBC
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
June 27
TBC vs. TBC
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
2026 World Cup Knockout Phase: Full Schedule
The World Cup has taken on many different shapes and sizes over the years. The inaugural edition in 1930 had an awkward 13 teams after Egypt missed their connecting boat to Uruguay. There have been straight knockouts, double group stages and even one iteration without a final. However, for the first time ever, there will be a round of 32.
This Europa League-esque introduction has come into force to accommodate the 48 teams which now take part. The top two from each of the 12 groups automatically advance to the first knockout round where they will be joined by eight of the best dozen third-place sides.
In another twist, FIFA have seeded the draw to ensure that should the top four highest ranked nations—Spain, Argentina, France and England—win their respective groups, they will not be able to meet each other any earlier than the semifinals.
Round of 32
R32 Match Number / Date
Fixture
Location
1 / June 28
Grp. A runner-up vs. Grp. B runner-up
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
2 / June 29
Grp. E winner vs. Grp. A/B/C/D/F third place
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
3 / June 29
Grp F. winner vs. Grp C. runner-up
Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe
4 / June 29
Grp. C winner vs. Grp. F runner-up
NRG Stadium, Houston
5 / June 30
Grp. I winner vs. Grp. C/D/F/G/H third place
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
6 / June 30
Grp. E runner-up vs. Grp. I runner-up
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
7 / June 30
Grp. A winner vs. Grp. C/E/F/H/I third place
Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
8 / July 1
Grp. L winner vs. Grp. E/H/I/J/K third place
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
9 / July 1
Grp. D winner vs. Grp. B/E/F/I/J third place
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara
10 / July 1
Grp. G winner vs. Grp. A/E/H/I/J third place
Lumen Field, Seattle
11 / July 2
Grp. K. runner-up vs, Grp. L runner-up
BMO Field, Toronto
12 / July 2
Grp. H winner vs. Grp. J runner-up
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
13 / July 2
Grp. B winner vs. Grp. E/F/G/I/J third place
BC Place, Vancouver
14 / July 3
Grp. J winner vs. Grp. H runner-up
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
15 / July 3
Grp K. winner vs. Grp. D/E/I/J/L third place
Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
16 / July 3
Grp. D runner-up vs. Grp. G runner-up
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Round of 16
R16 Match Number / Date
Fixture
Location
1 / July 4
R32 match 2 winner vs. R32 match 5 winner
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
2 / July 4
R32 match 1 winner vs. R32 match 3 winner
NRG Stadium, Houston
3 / July 5
R32 match 4 winner vs. R32 match 6 winner
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
4 / July 5
R32 match 7 winner vs. R32 match 8 winner
Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
5 / July 6
R32 match 11 winner vs. R32 match 12 winner
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
6 / July 6
R32 match 9 winner vs. R32 match 10 winner
Lumen Field, Seattle
7 / July 7
R32 match 14 winner vs. R32 match 16 winner
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
8 / July 7
R32 match 13 winner vs. R32 match 15 winner
BC Place, Vancouver
Quarterfinals
QF Match Number / Date
Fixture
Location
1 / July 9
R16 match 1 winner vs. R16 match 2 winner
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
2 / July 10
R16 match 5 winner vs. R16 match 6 winner
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
3 / July 11
R16 match 3 winner vs. R16 match 4 winner
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
4 / July 11
R16 match 7 winner vs. R16 match 8 winner
Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Semifinals
Date
Fixture
Location
July 14
QF match 1 winner vs. QF match 2 winner
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
July 15
QF match 3 winner vs. QF match 4 winner
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Third Place Playoff
Date
Fixture
Location
July 18
SF match 1 loser vs. SF match 2 loser
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Final
Date
Fixture
Location
July 19
SF match 1 winner vs. SF match 2 winner
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford