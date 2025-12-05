SI

2026 World Cup: Full List of Matches, Schedule

The World Cup group stage has been structured to try and ensure that the top seeds don’t meet until the latter rounds.

There will be 104 games at this summer’s World Cup.
The 2026 World Cup will be unlike any other. There will be more host nations, more teams and more Donald Trump than ever before. There will also be an unprecedented number of matches on offer next summer.

A swollen glut of 104 fixtures are planned for the 48 nations competing across Mexico, Canada and the United States. Friday’s grand group stage draw, befit with everyone from Rio Ferdinand to the Village People, will provide the foundation for the upcoming international jamboree.

There are still some unknowns to bear in mind. The exact kickoff times and locations of all the group stage fixtures will not be revealed until a separate ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 6.

There is also the small matter of four vacant spots still to be filled in the final rollcall of participants. Those remaining qualifiers will not be determined until March 2026, when two sets of playoffs—one between 16 UEFA nations and a separate six-way inter-confederation bracket—are conducted.

Nevertheless, there is still plenty to pick apart from the schedule.

2026 World Cup Group Stage: Full Schedule

Group A

As one of the host nations, the venues for Mexico’s three group stage fixtures were determined before Friday’s draw. El Tri open up the competition on June 11 at the iconic Estadio Azteca, which will become the first venue in World Cup history to stage matches at three different editions of the competition.

Date

Fixture

Location

June 11

Mexico vs. Pot 3

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

June 11

Pot 2 vs. Pot 4

Estadio Akron, Zapopan

June 18

Pot 4 vs. Pot 3

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

June 18

Mexico vs. Pot 2

Estadio Akron, Zapopan

June 24

Pot 4 vs. Mexico

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

June 24

Pot 3 vs. Pot 2

Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

Group B

Canada have also been guaranteed home field advantage with an opening fixture in Toronto before they close out their group stage in Vancouver. The nation spearheaded by U.S.-born coach Jesse Marsch is still waiting for its first-ever point at a World Cup, having lost the previous six by an aggregate score of 12–2.

Date

Fixture

Location

June 12

Canada vs. Pot 4

BMO Field, Toronto

June 13

Pot 3 vs. Pot 2

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

June 18

Pot 2 vs. Pot 4

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

June 18

Canada vs. Pot 3

BC Place, Vancouver

June 24

Pot 2 vs. Canada

BC Place, Vancouver

June 24

Pot 4 vs. Pot 3

Lumen Field, Seattle

Group C

Date

Fixture

Location

June 13

TBC vs. TBC

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

June 13

TBC vs. TBC

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

June 19

TBC vs. TBC

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

June 19

TBC vs. TBC

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

June 24

TBC vs. TBC

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

June 24

TBC vs. TBC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Group D

Mauricio Pochettino
Question marks surround Mauricio Pochettino’s backline. / Rich Storry/Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino is dreaming big this summer. The U.S. men’s national team manager insists that he is targeting nothing less than lifting the World Cup trophy on home soil next summer. “I think if you don’t win, what does it matter?” he reasoned. “If you are second, nobody ever remembers.”

The USMNT will first have to navigate their way through Group D before they can begin to justify those lofty aspirations.

Date

Fixture

Location

June 12

USMNT vs. Pot 3

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

June 13

Pot 2 vs. Pot 4

BC Place, Vancouver

June 19

Pot 4 vs. Pot 3

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

June 19

USMNT vs. Pot 2

Lumen Field, Seattle

June 25

Pot 4 vs. USMNT

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

June 25

Pot 3 vs. Pot 2

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

Group E

Date

Fixture

Location

June 14

TBC vs. TBC

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

June 14

TBC vs. TBC

NRG Stadium, Houston

June 20

TBC vs. TBC

BMO Field, Toronto

June 20

TBC vs. TBC

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

June 25

TBC vs. TBC

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

June 25

TBC vs. TBC

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Group F

Date

Fixture

Location

June 14

TBC vs. TBC

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

June 14

TBC vs. TBC

Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

June 20

TBC vs. TBC

NRG Stadium, Houston

June 20

TBC vs. TBC

Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

June 25

TBC vs. TBC

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

June 25

TBC vs. TBC

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Group G

Date

Fixture

Location

June 15

TBC vs. TBC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

June 15

TBC vs. TBC

Lumen Field, Seattle

June 21

TBC vs. TBC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

June 21

TBC vs. TBC

BC Place, Vancouver

June 26

TBC vs. TBC

Lumen Field, Seattle

June 26

TBC vs. TBC

BC Place, Vancouver

Group H

Date

Fixture

Location

June 15

TBC vs. TBC

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

June 15

TBC vs. TBC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

June 21

TBC vs. TBC

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

June 21

TBC vs. TBC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

June 26

TBC vs. TBC

NRG Stadium, Houston

June 26

TBC vs. TBC

Estadio Akron, Zapopan

Group I

Date

Fixture

Location

June 16

TBC vs. TBC

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

June 16

TBC vs. TBC

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

June 22

TBC vs. TBC

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

June 22

TBC vs. TBC

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

June 26

TBC vs. TBC

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

June 26

TBC vs. TBC

BMO Field, Toronto

Group J

Date

Fixture

Location

June 16

TBC vs. TBC

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

June 16

TBC vs. TBC

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

June 22

TBC vs. TBC

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

June 22

TBC vs. TBC

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

June 27

TBC vs. TBC

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

June 27

TBC vs. TBC

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Group K

Date

Fixture

Location

June 17

TBC vs. TBC

NRG Stadium, Houston

June 17

TBC vs. TBC

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

June 23

TBC vs. TBC

NRG Stadium, Houston

June 23

TBC vs. TBC

Estadio Akron, Zapopan

June 27

TBC vs. TBC

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

June 27

TBC vs. TBC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Group L

Date

Fixture

Location

June 17

TBC vs. TBC

BMO Field, Toronto

June 17

TBC vs. TBC

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

June 23

TBC vs. TBC

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

June 23

TBC vs. TBC

BMO Field, Toronto

June 27

TBC vs. TBC

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

June 27

TBC vs. TBC

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

2026 World Cup Knockout Phase: Full Schedule

Gianni Infantino
The FIFA president Gianni Infantino has come under fire for the expanded structure of the World Cup. / FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

The World Cup has taken on many different shapes and sizes over the years. The inaugural edition in 1930 had an awkward 13 teams after Egypt missed their connecting boat to Uruguay. There have been straight knockouts, double group stages and even one iteration without a final. However, for the first time ever, there will be a round of 32.

This Europa League-esque introduction has come into force to accommodate the 48 teams which now take part. The top two from each of the 12 groups automatically advance to the first knockout round where they will be joined by eight of the best dozen third-place sides.

In another twist, FIFA have seeded the draw to ensure that should the top four highest ranked nations—Spain, Argentina, France and England—win their respective groups, they will not be able to meet each other any earlier than the semifinals.

Round of 32

R32 Match Number / Date

Fixture

Location

1 / June 28

Grp. A runner-up vs. Grp. B runner-up

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

2 / June 29

Grp. E winner vs. Grp. A/B/C/D/F third place

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

3 / June 29

Grp F. winner vs. Grp C. runner-up

Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

4 / June 29

Grp. C winner vs. Grp. F runner-up

NRG Stadium, Houston

5 / June 30

Grp. I winner vs. Grp. C/D/F/G/H third place

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

6 / June 30

Grp. E runner-up vs. Grp. I runner-up

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

7 / June 30

Grp. A winner vs. Grp. C/E/F/H/I third place

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

8 / July 1

Grp. L winner vs. Grp. E/H/I/J/K third place

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

9 / July 1

Grp. D winner vs. Grp. B/E/F/I/J third place

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

10 / July 1

Grp. G winner vs. Grp. A/E/H/I/J third place

Lumen Field, Seattle

11 / July 2

Grp. K. runner-up vs, Grp. L runner-up

BMO Field, Toronto

12 / July 2

Grp. H winner vs. Grp. J runner-up

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

13 / July 2

Grp. B winner vs. Grp. E/F/G/I/J third place

BC Place, Vancouver

14 / July 3

Grp. J winner vs. Grp. H runner-up

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

15 / July 3

Grp K. winner vs. Grp. D/E/I/J/L third place

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

16 / July 3

Grp. D runner-up vs. Grp. G runner-up

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Round of 16

R16 Match Number / Date

Fixture

Location

1 / July 4

R32 match 2 winner vs. R32 match 5 winner

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

2 / July 4

R32 match 1 winner vs. R32 match 3 winner

NRG Stadium, Houston

3 / July 5

R32 match 4 winner vs. R32 match 6 winner

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

4 / July 5

R32 match 7 winner vs. R32 match 8 winner

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

5 / July 6

R32 match 11 winner vs. R32 match 12 winner

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

6 / July 6

R32 match 9 winner vs. R32 match 10 winner

Lumen Field, Seattle

7 / July 7

R32 match 14 winner vs. R32 match 16 winner

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

8 / July 7

R32 match 13 winner vs. R32 match 15 winner

BC Place, Vancouver

Quarterfinals

QF Match Number / Date

Fixture

Location

1 / July 9

R16 match 1 winner vs. R16 match 2 winner

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

2 / July 10

R16 match 5 winner vs. R16 match 6 winner

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

3 / July 11

R16 match 3 winner vs. R16 match 4 winner

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

4 / July 11

R16 match 7 winner vs. R16 match 8 winner

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Semifinals

Date

Fixture

Location

July 14

QF match 1 winner vs. QF match 2 winner

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

July 15

QF match 3 winner vs. QF match 4 winner

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Third Place Playoff

Date

Fixture

Location

July 18

SF match 1 loser vs. SF match 2 loser

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Final

Date

Fixture

Location

July 19

SF match 1 winner vs. SF match 2 winner

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

