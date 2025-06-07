UConn Huskies Coach Makes Bold Statement Regarding Basketball Program
The UConn Huskies basketball program has been nothing short of spectacular over the past few seasons and during head coach Dan Hurley's tenure as a whole.
The team was bounced from the NCAA Tournament in the second round in a tight 77-75 loss against the Florida Gators, who were the eventual national champions, however, they entered the game as back-to-back champs, winning it all in 2023 and 2024.
The team was unable to 3-peat, something that has proven to be nearly impossible with just a single team compleating the feat in the history of the NCAA Tournament--the John Wooden-led UCLA Bruins, who won an astonishing seven consecutive titles from 1967-1973.
The Huskies, though, were the first team since the 2006-07 Florida Gators to win back-to-back National Championships and just the ninth team to do so in history.
On Friday, the UConn Men's Basketball offical X page made the below post, a nod to National Donut Day, with a graphic that the program is 6-0 in NCAA Title games.
In response to the tweet, Hurley took the statement one step further:
The team may not be a traditional, first-thought blue blood like Duke, North Carolina, UCLA, Kentucky or Kansas, but they have certainly cemented themselves as one thanks to recent performance.
247Sports stated that, "20 years from now, UConn likely cemented itself alongside UNC, Kansas, Kentucky and Duke as a full-blown college basketball blue blood," going on to say that, "the only thing holding the Huskies back is their history, but they're making it right now."
The Huskies may not have a history dating back decades, but their 6 national championships are more than both Kanas (4) and Duke (5) while being tied with UNC and trailing only Kentucky (8) and UCLA (11).
While Hurley's post may be head-turning at first look, the coach may have a point. With recent success, combined with the Women's team winning their historic 12th championship this year, UConn has a major claim in calling itself the "basketball capitol of the world."
Could his comments be a good sign towards Hurley staying put despite recent rumors of the successful collegiate coach being in contention of the New York Knicks head coach opening?