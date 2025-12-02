Dan Hurley Reveals UConn’s Biggest Challenge vs. Kansas
The UConn Huskies heads into its next matchup with a surge of momentum, but Dan Hurley is not pretending this game will be anything close to normal. The Huskies are coming off a 74–61 win over No. 13 Illinois at Madison Square Garden and have a 6-1 overall record, with their only loss being against Arizona.
Yet Hurley made one thing clear heading into the trip to Allen Fieldhouse is not just another road game. It’s a gauntlet wrapped in tradition and chaos. That’s why, before the Huskies even board the plane, Hurley is already bracing his roster for what’s waiting for them in Lawrence.
As Hurley puts it, “I mean, I could tell them how loud it's going to be, but there are very few places you play where it's anywhere near that level of atmosphere. It's just so unique playing at Kansas. The places you go and play where they're so coordinated and they've got such tradition… places like Kansas, like Duke at Cameron Indoor. There are certain places you go where the home team has a major advantage just because of your inability to communicate, just how difficult the environment is, and how engaged the fans are from the tip.”
And he’s not exaggerating. Allen Fieldhouse is the same venue that once hit 130.4 decibels, an indoor world record. It’s sold out for over two decades straight. It routinely pushes opponents into mistakes they wouldn’t make anywhere else. Even seasoned, composed teams lose their bearings.
That’s why he’s trying to prepare his players for the un-preparable.
“They’re loud the entire game, not just when the team’s playing well. They make you play worse as a road team, and they get their home team going, too. So there are communication things, defensively and offensively, that we’ll try to do, having played there. But there’s no simulating the actual environment because it’s a rare place to play,” Hurley added.
UConn is about to face a top-10 defense, a roster stacked with scorers like Flory Bidunga and Tre White, and a crowd that treats silence as a personal insult. It’s their first true road test of the year. And it's also the third game against a KenPom top-20 team. One of six major matchups in a 27-day sprint. Hurley did not stop there either; he had more to say.
What Would Beating Kansas Mean For UConn and Dan Hurley?
If the environment is the headline, the potential meaning behind a win is the subtext Hurley can’t ignore. This is a chance for the Huskies, to do something no UConn team has ever done. When Hurley was asked what it would mean to finally beat Kansas, he had something interesting to say.
“I mean, it would be something. The one thing I’ve said to the team is: when you play or coach at UConn, you hear so much about past teams, past championship teams, the ’04 team, the ’99 team, the ’25 team, the ’24 team, the ’23 team. You just hear nonstop about these teams,” Hurley said.
It’s true. The program is steeped in banners and memories, and that’s both a blessing and a shadow. This season, the Jayhawks are coming in with a 6-2 record, and their losses have come against North Carolina and Duke.
Hurley also went on to add, “This year’s group, this year’s team, has a chance to do something that none of those great teams did. If you're tired of hearing about Donovan Clingan and Steph Castle and Cam Spencer and Tristan Newton, if you're tired of hearing stories from your coach about what types of players those guys were and what types of teams those teams were, then go do something those teams didn’t do.”
That’s where this becomes more than history. UConn is 0–4 against Kansas. The last meeting ended in a four-point loss in Lawrence. It snapped multiple streaks, including a record-setting run of non-conference dominance.
Hurley hasn’t forgotten how close that game was. He hasn’t forgotten how his locker room felt afterward. And he knows his players haven’t either. Which brings him to his final dare to this roster:
“Start creating your own legacy as a team. Start building a résumé as a team, if you’re tired of me talking about those teams with such great nostalgia,” Hurley said.
