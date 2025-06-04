Knicks Named Intriguing Option for UConn’s Dan Hurley
The New York Knicks made a shocking move on Tuesday afternoon when reports broke that they had fired their head coach, Tom Thibodeau, after leading the historic franchise to their first Conference Finals in 25 years.
This news doesn't just affect the NBA world but the entire basketball universe because of the numerous names that could be linked to the vacancy, including UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley.
David Cobb of CBS Sports admitted, "There's no obvious reason why Hurley would be looking for an exit" from UConn, but the analyst still made his case for why the Knicks job could appeal to the Huskies' current head coach.
Cobb noted that, heading into this season with the Huskies, he isn't chasing a championship three-peat, unlike a year ago when he turned down the Los Angeles Lakers job.
The analyst also believes the Knicks' job could be more appealing to Hurley because "The Knicks situation could also be interpreted as advantageous relative to how the Lakers job looked a year ago."
"Instead of a franchise anchored by a star approaching 40 — as James was last summer — and another over 30 (Anthony Davis), Hurley would be considering an organization with a core in its championship-pursuing prime. With Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart under contract for at least three more seasons each, the Knicks have a strong, proven nucleus in place."
The Knicks have a solid core moving forward and a group of players who are accomplished collegiate players familiar with a similar playstyle to Hurley's at UConn.
At this point, there's no reason to think Hurley will finally make the coaching jump to the NBA, but it won't be surprising to see the accomplished coach's name continue to pop up in rumors until the Knicks name Thibodeau's successor.
Read More UConn Huskies Coverage:
MORE: Former UConn Huskies Star Paige Bueckers Facing Massive Setback
MORE: UConn's Big East Rival Earns Huge Take That Should Worry Dan Hurley
MORE: UConn, Dan Hurley Loses Key Staffer to Princeton
MORE: UConn Huskies' Part-Time Home in Hartford Gets a New Name