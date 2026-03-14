UConn's Dan Hurley Has High Praise for Key Bench Player

Head coach Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies were able to get past the Georgetown Hoyas in the Big East Tournament Semifinals and advance to the title game against the St. John's Red Storm. But the Huskies would not have gotten to the Big East Title Game without bench player Jayden Ross.

Ross has had to take on a bigger role in the tournament because the Huskies have been missing Jaylin Stewart due to an injury, but Hurley expects Stewart back for March Madness. Every time Ross has been on the court as of late, it seems like the offense just runs so smoothly.

Jan 7, 2026; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Providence Friars at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

And every now and then, Ross can hit a huge three pointer when the team really needs it. Ross is one of those glue guys for UConn that has been with the program all three years of his college basketball career so far, and this year, he is really making it count.

So much so, that he received high praise from Hurley after they recently defeated the Hoyas. Ross is going to be needed even more against the Red Storm, who have been a tough opponent for UConn this year.

"Just having that kind of athlete on the court does a lot for our defense," Hurley said. "Just so happy for him because he's a guy that has stuck with the program. He loves UConn. He's the ultimate program guy... maturing before everyone's eyes right now."

Hurley on Jayden Ross:



"Just having that kind of athlete on the court does a lot for our defense...so happy for him...he stuck with UConn, he's the ultimate program guy... maturing before everyone's eyes right now" pic.twitter.com/9aqzLK8T0s — Storrs Central (@StorrsCentral) March 14, 2026

Ross has done well stepping in for Stewart. When the team is fully healthy, Stewart usually sees more minutes and the ball more, but Ross has held his own so far in the Big East Tournament and that is going to have to continue if the Huskies are going to beat the Red Storm.

Ross's role increase has sparked the team

When Hurley decides to use his bench players more, it gives guys like Alex Karaban and Solo Ball some rest. Those guys usually see a bunch of minutes per game, and they usually play a lot when the game is close late or if the team is trailing.

But so far in the Big East Tournament, the Huskies have done a good job of getting out to an early lead and not letting opponents get too close or back into the game. The Huskies ran away with the game against the Xavier Musketeers in the second half.

But against the Hoyas, it was close for a lot of the game. Ross still saw a good amount of minutes and with the way Ross has been playing, it has helped the whole team. They looked fresh all game long.

It also speaks to the game management that Hurley has done and how good a coach he is. Ross has earned his minutes and is going to be needed even more when March Madness starts soon.

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